EZVIZ takes on the Amazon Echo Hub with its very own smart screen

QUICK SUMMARY EZVIZ has just launched the SD7, a smart screen that allows for easier management of your EZVIZ security system. Similar to the Amazon Echo Hub, the EZVIZ SD7 can be mounted to the wall and acts as your one-stop-shop for all things smart home. The EZVIZ SD7 is available to buy now at EZVIZ and Amazon for £129.99.

EZVIZ has just launched its first ever smart screen, the SD7 7-inch Wireless Smart Control Touch Monitor Screen (deep breath!). Rivalling the likes of Amazon, the EZVIZ SD7 offers simple straightforward management of your EZVIZ home security system… but I’m not completely sold.

Smart home security brand, EZVIZ designs a wide variety of smart technology, including the best security cameras for both inside and outside your home. With over 2.2 million smart homes in the UK alone, the latest launch from EZVIZ is designed to give customers a central point for controlling all their smart home devices in one place.

If this sounds like an idea you’ve heard of before, well, you’d be right as Amazon recently launched its Echo Hub, a smart home hub that keeps all your cameras, lighting, doorbells, locks and more, in one place. So, how does the new EZVIZ SD7 compare to the Echo Hub (see our 5-star Echo Hub review for our honest opinion)?

The new EZVIZ SD7 has a 7-inch IPS touchscreen that can be mounted to the wall or sit on a stand, to allow for easy and quick access. The design and set-up is extremely similar to the Echo Hub, although the latter is an inch bigger at 8-inches.

(Image credit: EZVIZ)

As your central smart home hub, the EZVIZ SD7 is an all-in-one dashboard that offers instant access to all your devices and streams, including the best video doorbells , smart locks and cameras. From the EZVIZ SD7 and the EZVIZ app, you can see live views, playback, two-way talk to visitors and remotely manage up to 30 devices… but there’s a bit of a catch.

As of launch, the EZVIZ SD7 is only compatible with EZVIZ devices. This probably makes sense, considering it’s an EZVIZ product, but compared to the Echo Hub, which is compatible with different brands’ devices, like Ring, Philips Hue, Hive, Blink, and Yale, it might not appeal to a huge range of customers.

In addition, the Echo Hub has Alexa voice commands, something that the EZVIZ SD7 doesn’t offer just yet. However, something that users are sure to appreciate is its portability, as you can easily pick it up and take it with you around the house, unlike an Echo Hub which is specifically designed to be fixed to your wall.

