Xbox One S All-Digital Edition and 3 games just $149 at Walmart for Black Friday

Black Friday 2019

One such deal is at Walmart right now: a 1TB Xbox One S (All Digital Edition) with Minecraft, Sea of Thieves, and Fortnite Battle Royale for just $149, when it would usually be around $250.

Microsoft Xbox One S All-Digital Edition | 3 games | Was $249.99 | Sale price $149 | Available now at Walmart

Microsoft's latest Xbox One S All Digital Edition grants you access to the huge range of games available on the Xbox store, as well as those streamed by Xbox Game Pass. As a digital only console it is second to none. Available now with three top games for just $149.View Deal

The Xbox One S Digital Edition – meaning disc-free gaming – has won accolades from almost everyone at this point for being an absolutely beastly gaming device paired with a more-than-competent media player. Freeing up the space taken by the disc drive has made the console smaller and more efficient, too.

While not being able to play game discs would've been a huge annoyance even just five years ago, in 2019 it's not big deal. Every major game is easily available to download online and modern broadband speeds make the process quick and easy. If you're planning on gaming online – as we're sure you are – then it really is no stress.

Microsoft also offers the Xbox Game Pass, a separate subscription service to over 100 top-end games like Forza 4. On top of that, with this deal you get one month of Xbox Live Gold, too.