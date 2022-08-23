Gotham Knights gets an updated release date – and it's good news

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

A new trailer for Gotham Knights has been unveiled by Warner Bros. alongside an updated release date for the game, and it's coming sooner than anticipated.

As confirmed during Geoff Keighley's Opening Night Live, Gotham Knights will now launch globally on October 21st, 2022. The game was initially slated to release on October 25th, however, fans of the Batman world will now be able to jump in four days early. This is an extremely rare thing in the games industry.

With more of a spotlight on Batgirl, the new footage shown off also gives us glimpses at the many villains that are set to feature following the death of Batman. It's a blockbuster trailer, maybe one of the best as it focused on the characters as opposed to the gameplay which has seen a mixed response. At least we won't have long to wait to find out if it's actually good or not.

Check out the new Gotham Knights trailer below:

"There’s a storm coming and Renee Montoya knows she can’t trust the GCPD to fight it. She must ally herself with our Knights before it’s too late. Will they stand a chance against the wrath of Mr. Freeze, Harley Quinn, Clayface, and the Court of Owls as they each try to take over Gotham City? Or will the villains reign over Gotham?" reads the game's latest synopsis.

Gotham Knights is scheduled to launch on October 21st, 2022 across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X / S and Microsoft Windows. The game was initially in development for last-gen consoles but was cancelled earlier this year .

It's been quite a few days for Warner Bros. with the studio cancelling a new Batman series for HBO Max from J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves.