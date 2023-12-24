Got a PS5 for Christmas? Try the 5 best games of 2023 according to Metacritic

It's the most wonderful time of the year. At least it is if you've got a shiny new PlayStation 5 that may or may not have come from Santa. Except your main problem now is: what are you going to play on Sony's finest console? Whether you've got a PS5 classic (built-in disc drive), PS5 Digital (no disc drive), or the all-new PS5 Slim (with the disc drive separate) you can play all the latest games.

The PlayStation 5 has already been around for a couple of years, though, believe it or not, and while lots of games have arrived during that time – including some really rather brilliant exclusive ones, it must be said – in this round-up I'm only including games that arrived in the past year. So it's 2023 all the way (well, if you excuse the remake slipping in there anyway)!

And while games are of course a matter of taste – you may have entirely differing opinions to the next person about what's good and what's not – for this best of PS5 games round-up I've picked only 2023 releases and utilised Metacritic – the trusted score aggregator – to add extra weight to the fact that these are indeed five games you should really be considering buying and playing right now...

1. Baldur’s Gate 3

Sitting right at the top of the stack is a game that Xbox fans cannot get hold of... yet anyway. It is available on Steam/Windows, though, so while it's not a total Sony exclusive by any means it's one that PlayStation 5 fans have been adoring since its September release date.

It's a role-playing game that's based on the tabletop game Dungeons & Dragons. Sounds geeky? Well, it is. But revel in it, because it's brilliant – the 96/100 Metacritic score ought to confirm that! There are layers of fantasy to delve into here, so whether you're a D&D megafan already or have enjoyed, say, The Witcher, the themes here should be right up your street.

Do take note, however, that this isn't one for the kids, as there's mature and even adult themes.

2. Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Now this one is a PlayStation exclusive – and reason alone to pick up Sony's console. The previous Spider-Man: Miles Morales close to the console's launch date was a spectacular, while this next step in the Marvel franchise only elevates its game.

However, don't expect the longest game ever – T3 penned how Spider-Man 2 is short and repetitive, but still a favourite – so if you're hoping to lose triple-figure numbers of hours in this world then you might find you're 100%ing it well before then. But who cares? It's a whole lot of swinging-from-the-ceilings fun whilst you combat your way through.

3. Street Fighter 6

The Street Fighter series is a staple of the gaming world that has endured for decades now. And in its sixth full-on iteration it ups the beat 'em up ante even further with intricate details, heaps of personality, and all your favourite classic characters thrown into the mix (and then some).

Beat 'em ups aren't for everyone, but if you love one-on-one combat, learning specific moves, combos and patterns in your quest to become the best then there's never been a better fight title in the world. The fans adore it, as the 92/100 Metacritic score makes clear, and I'm sure you will too.

4. Resident Evil 4

Okay, so Resident Evil 4 did originally launch all the way back in 2005, but it's such as classic that Capcom has gone back in on the original for a masterful remake that has dragged the game kicking and screaming up to current standards. You might be screaming when you play it, too, given the various fright-factor moments.

But when you're not jumping out of your skin there's plenty of combat and puzzle-based action to keep you on your toes. Widely regarded as a best in the series, the monstrous 93/100 Metacritic score makes clear this is a game adored by fans. Just not one for the faint-hearted...

5. Cocoon

A surprise indie entry on the list is also a great surprise to play – in the best of ways possible. Cocoon is a superb games design manifested, ultimately. If you love your intricate isomorphic adventures and are ready to get to grips with a world-within-worlds play mechanics then this is the game for you.

It's also not available as physical media, it's download only, but it's well worth getting onto the PlayStation Store to investigate. A download is sometimes the quickest way to sating those game-playing wants – and as Cocoon is cheaper than your typical AAA title, it's an easy sell. Even easier given it's impressive 90/100 Metacritic score.

