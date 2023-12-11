GoPro finally launches the Hero 12 Black accessory we've all been waiting for

A few months ago, GoPro launched its latest action cam, the 5-star-rated GoPro Hero 12 Black. At the time, the brand also announced a new accessory 'coming soon', the Extension Pole + Remote, which we had to wait until now to materialise. As expected, you can achieve new creative heights – literally – using the mount while keeping your camera bag lightweight and compact.

Crafted from durable, lightweight aluminium, the waterproof Extension Pole stretches to 48" (122cm) and collapses to 10" (25cm), a big (long?) step up from the otherwise excellent GoPro Volta.

The pole has a 1/4-20 screw mount for camera mounting with included 360° ball joint and finger adapter. On the bottom, there is another 1/4-20 threaded insert for compatibility with other industry-standard mounts. We wonder how many Extension Pole + Remote accessories you can string together before the system implodes.

(Image credit: GoPro)

The '+ Remote' bit in the name refers to the detachable wireless remote that makes it easy to take photos and start/stop recording when the pole is extended and your GoPro is out of reach. The waterproof shutter can be submerged up to 16ft (5m), ideal for surfing, paddle boarding and more.

Available from 11 December 2023 directly from GoPro UK, GoPro US and GoPro AU for a recommended retail price of £79.99/ $79.99/ AU$ 139.95 (GoPro Membership price: £63.99/ $63.99/ AU$ 111.96), the GoPro Extension Pole + Remote bundle includes the Extension Pole, Waterproof Shutter Remote, mounting finger adapter, ball joint adapter, wrist lanyard, thumb screw, remote strap and remote wrist strap extension.