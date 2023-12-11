GoPro finally launches the Hero 12 Black accessory we've all been waiting for

New Extension Pole and Remote lets you record footage from afar

GoPro launches Extension Pole + Remote accessory
(Image credit: GoPro)
Matt Kollat
By Matt Kollat
published

A few months ago, GoPro launched its latest action cam, the 5-star-rated GoPro Hero 12 Black. At the time, the brand also announced a new accessory 'coming soon', the Extension Pole + Remote, which we had to wait until now to materialise. As expected, you can achieve new creative heights – literally – using the mount while keeping your camera bag lightweight and compact.

Crafted from durable, lightweight aluminium, the waterproof Extension Pole stretches to 48" (122cm) and collapses to 10" (25cm), a big (long?) step up from the otherwise excellent GoPro Volta.

The pole has a 1/4-20 screw mount for camera mounting with included 360° ball joint and finger adapter. On the bottom, there is another 1/4-20 threaded insert for compatibility with other industry-standard mounts. We wonder how many Extension Pole + Remote accessories you can string together before the system implodes.

under embargo until 2pm BST on 6th September, when the news embargo lifts./ GoPro launches HEro 12 Black Action Camera

(Image credit: GoPro)

The '+ Remote' bit in the name refers to the detachable wireless remote that makes it easy to take photos and start/stop recording when the pole is extended and your GoPro is out of reach. The waterproof shutter can be submerged up to 16ft (5m), ideal for surfing, paddle boarding and more.

Available from 11 December 2023 directly from GoPro UK, GoPro US and GoPro AU for a recommended retail price of £79.99/ $79.99/ AU$ 139.95 (GoPro Membership price: £63.99/ $63.99/ AU$ 111.96), the GoPro Extension Pole + Remote bundle includes the Extension Pole, Waterproof Shutter Remote, mounting finger adapter, ball joint adapter, wrist lanyard, thumb screw, remote strap and remote wrist strap extension.

CATEGORIES
Action Cameras Outdoors
Matt Kollat
Matt Kollat
Section Editor | Active

Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸