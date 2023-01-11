Google Pixel Watch drops to cheapest ever price at Amazon

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

One of the best ways to stay on track with your health and fitness goals is by investing in a smartwatch. Not only do the best smartwatches (opens in new tab) track your activity, step count, calories and heart rate, but they also act as an extension of your phone, allowing you to receive texts, calls and emails, and make payments from your wrist.

There are plenty of different smartwatches available, from Apple to Fitbit and beyond, but a recent addition to the smartwatch market is the Google Pixel Watch. Right now, the Google Pixel Watch has hit its cheapest ever price at Amazon and is now on sale for under £300.

View the Google Pixel Watch deal at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Originally priced at £339, the Google Pixel Watch is now £295 at Amazon, saving shoppers £44 on this all-new Android smartwatch. This deal is only available on the Google Pixel Watch in Polished Silver Stainless Steel with Charcoal Active band.

The Google Pixel Watch was announced (opens in new tab) at the Made by Google event in October 2022. The first smartwatch from Google, the Google Pixel Watch combines the apps and smarts you get from Google with Fitbit’s health and fitness tracking and features, all in an attractive smooth and circular design.

It’s the best smartwatch for Android users and considering it’s only a few months old, this Google Pixel Watch deal is definitely one to take advantage of. This is a particularly brilliant deal for those who want to stay on top of your fitness goals, as you get 6 months of Fitbit Premium for free when you buy a Google Pixel Watch.

To view the Google Pixel Watch deal, click the link above to head over to Amazon or keep reading for more details on this impressive Android smartwatch.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel Watch: £339 , £295 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £44 on the Google Pixel Watch at Amazon. The Google Pixel Watch does it all, including contactless payments, Google Maps directions, event notifications and it will even alert your contacts or emergency services if you’re feeling unsafe. For fitness, the Google Pixel Watch monitors your sleep, stress, heart rate, calories, steps and more with its Fitbit features, plus it comes with a free 6 month subscription to Fitbit Premium.

If you like the look of this deal but would prefer to buy from a different retailer, you can currently find the Google Pixel Watch for just £299 at Currys (opens in new tab) and John Lewis (opens in new tab).