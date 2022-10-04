Google Pixel users just got an exciting free upgrade

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

With the launch event for the Google Pixel 7 and the Google Pixel Watch coming later this week, all focus has been on what's new and shiny.

But users of older Pixel phones shouldn't feel left out. A fresh update for the Android 13 operating system rolls out today and looks set to fix some bugs and shape up the user experience for older Pixel fans.

Let's take a look at exactly what's changed.

Broadly, this update addresses Audio, Connectivity, User Interface and Wi-Fi. Issues with humming and other noise when using wired headsets have been addressed, while a fix has also been implemented for issues with the volume controls in the media player window.

Users of the best VPN services rejoice: a fix has been put in place to prevent crashing when connecting to a VPN on your Pixel device.

User interface gets a big overhaul. Compatibility issues with certain widgets have been addressed, along with a bug where the media player shows default icons for media apps.

Those of you who still keep audio stored locally on your device will be glad to hear that crashes occurring when playing in this manner have been fixed. Likewise, those experiencing issues with the Work Profile toggle appearing shorter than expected will be glad to hear it's a thing of the past.

Lastly, issues with some Wi-Fi networks not showing up in the network selection menu have been fixed.

This latest upgrade to Android 13 will roll out to Pixel users over the next month. It will be available on the following devices:

Google Pixel 4 (XL)

Google Pixel 4a

Google Pixel 4a (5G)

Google Pixel 5

Google Pixel 5a (5G)

Google Pixel 6

Google Pixel 6 Pro

Google Pixel 6a

If you fancy getting your hands on these updates and more, check out the best Google Pixel 6 deals available right now.