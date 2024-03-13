Google Pixel suddenly drops to lowest-ever price – taking on new Nothing Phone

If you're in the market for one of the best affordable phones then the Google Pixel 7a is a great place to start. Especially as it's just crashed to its lowest-ever asking price – in the same week the Nothing Phone (2a) has gone on sale. Now that can only be a good thing for customer choice!

It's probably also no surprise that the Pixel 7a's successor, the Pixel 8a, is also all but confirmed to be just around the corner. So that marks the perfect opportunity for Google to shift some final inventory of its superb little handset, just in time for the refreshed model to take its place. It's also your cue to grab a bargain whilst the sale lasts!

As said in T3's review: "affordable Android doesn't get better than this". The Pixel 7a has great cameras, great looks and a decent amount of power too. As it's available direct from Google Store it's also available in all manner of colours, including some special-edition ones you won't be able to find anywhere else. 

When the handset first launched in May last year its asking price was £449. That's dropped to £399 in many places, but this deal takes it to a whole other level, with a further discount taking it to just £329. That's very close to the Nothing Phone (2a)'s £319 launch price, but the extra tenner will be worth it for Google fans. 

Price-tracking tool, CamelCamelCamel, verifies that this is the lowest price the phone has ever been positioned. That includes all recent sales periods, such as Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday, where the previous lowest point was £349. 

In addition to Sea, Snow and Charcoal colourways, this is a great opportunity to buy the Coral limited-edition Google Store exclusive option at a price well below the norm. That's certainly the pick of picks – and a colour option no other Pixel phone offers. Nothing, by comparison, has only Black, White and 'Milk' finishes for the Phone (2a), making Google's visual appeal that much more enticing...

