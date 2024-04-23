Google Pixel 8a unboxing photos leak and you’re going to love going green

The Google Pixel 8a leaks just keep on coming. A few weeks ago, photos of the device leaked to show it in all its poorly-lit glory. And now we've got what appear to be some genuine unboxing photos that give us our best look yet at the forthcoming Google phone.

This leak shows two of the colour options, one blue and one green. The blue is more blue than I'd expected – I was expecting more of a powder blue, but this appears much closer to the darker shade of blue that's in the Google logo – and the green is a really nice-looking pastel-y mint-y colour that I reckon is the pick of the pair.

The green colour is not as dramatic as previous leaks had suggested – it's possible that those had over-egged the image saturation a little bit – but I think that's a good thing: this isn't quite as in-your-face as the leaks had indicated but it's more fun than the colours we previously saw in the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

According to 9to5Google, which spotted the story on Portuguese tech site Droidreader, the new colours were photographed in Morocco and are expected to be called Bay and Mint respectively. And while the photos certainly look genuine – in addition to the phones themselves there's the packaging too – as ever with leaks it's wise to take these with a pinch of salt until the official unveiling.

The device is expected to have a 6.1-inch OLED with 120Hz refresh rate and 1,400 nits of peak brightness, a Google Tensor G3 processor, 8GB of RAM and a choice of either 128GB or 256GB of storage. The main camera is predicted be 64MP with a 13MP secondary camera, and the selfie shooter is also expected to be 13MP.

Battery life should be decent thanks to the 4,500mAh battery, and there's support for 27W fast charging for rapid top-ups.

We're expecting the Google Pixel 8a to be unveiled at Google I/O, which is only a few weeks away.