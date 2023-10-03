Google Pixel 8 suddenly sounds much more appealing after chip specs leak

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

We made it. The wait is nearly over. Google's Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are set to be revealed tomorrow and it looks like they could be a force to be reckoned with under the hood.

It's commonly believed that both models will sport a new Tensor G3 chip that should give them the extra oomph only the creators of Android can provide. They don't normally score particularly well on benchmark tests but in actuality, Tensor chips are some of the finest silicon out there, so coloured us intrigued about their next generation. Luckily further details of the performance of the G3 chips have now seemingly leaked out.

M.Brandon Lee of This Is Tech Today has seemingly posted a photo of the Pixel 8 Pro's hardware information screen that not only confirms the presence of the G3 chip but also a few other details.

Most interestingly it states that the phone will use a 4nm process. While not quite as advanced as the 3nm iPhone 15, this does still represent a step up from the Pixel 7 Pro if true. This jump from 5nm to 4nm should bring with it a significant performance speed boost, battery life increase or a mixture of the two. The leaks also suggest the phone will have a nine-core CPU.

(Image credit: Google)

Of course, as well as the new A17 Pro chips in the iPhone 15, Google's Tensor chips will be facing a brand new Snapdragon rival too. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is expected to be revealed soon and make its way to upcoming flagship Android phones like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 brought a massive increase in battery efficiency, so hopefully, this time around we'll continue to see that but with a performance leap too.

Away from the chips, the Pixel 8 Pro sounds like an interesting attempt to create one of the best Android platforms. Rumoured upgrades and of course hopefully a dollop of Pixel first features would make it a definite contender for best phone.