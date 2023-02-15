Google Pixel 7 users set to get brilliant free display upgrade

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The fanfare around the Google Pixel 7 and the Google Pixel 7 Pro may have subsided slightly, but their impact has been unquestionable. In particular, the Pro variant has smashed expectations thanks to a great camera and a top-notch processor, earning it a spot in the conversation surrounding the best Android phone this year.

Unusually for a modern smartphone, it's been relatively free of issues, too. Where some brands have a habit of releasing feature-breaking updates, the Pixel has been all-but-entirely hassle free.

That is apart from one issue. Some users have described the scrolling experience as "janky", owing to an issue with the display. They say that scrolling isn't working as you'd expect, with erratic motion and movement that doesn't seem to match the force used. Looking at videos online, it almost looks as if the scroll engine has left its handbrake on, stopping much more quickly and needing more force to move in the same way as other phones.

It's been noted in an issue tracker on the Google forum for months, with hundreds of users noting similar issues. While some had barely noticed, or considered it a quirk of the system, others claimed it had ruined the entire experience for them.

But there's good news for users. Google has commented on the thread, suggesting that a fix is coming soon. They said, "We are aware of this issue and working on improvements for an upcoming software update."

That could mean a fix is implemented as soon as the start of March. Google rolls out its updates near the start of each month.

It's great news for Pixel 7 users. It appears to be a relatively minor issue – hardly the trust-shattering betrayal forum users would have you believe – and a software fix should have it remedied in no time at all, allowing users to get back to enjoying a really fantastic handset.