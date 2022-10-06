Google Pixel 7 software changes make it the most attractive Android phone

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Google Pixel 7 was officially unveiled moments ago at the Google Pixel launch event. Amongst the stars of the show, Pixel 7 was joined by the Google Pixel Watch and more footage of the rumoured Google Pixel Tablet.

While a series of spec leaks prior to the event left little of the hardware specification to be revealed, Google's software offering was always going to come out swinging.

It did not disappoint.

The short version is this: Google just unveiled a host of features that will improve the quality of your experience with Pixel, in ways you'd never have thought of.

The long version? Well, lets have a look.

Google Pixel 7: Face Unlock

This one was leaked a few days ago, so it didn't have the shock value intended at their event. That doesn't make it any less attractive for users, though.

It's a feature that hasn't been present on a Pixel device since 2019, either.

Google Pixel 7: Built-In VPN

One of the most unexpected new features comes in the form of a built-in VPN. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will both feature a VPN by Google One at no extra charge.

Part of the companies' privacy and security efforts, the VPN is designed to keep your browsing private and your data encrypted when surfing online.

It's a massive undertaking from Google, and means you'll no longer need to go third-party with the best VPN services.

(Image credit: Google)

Google Pixel 7: Photo Unblur

Google's Photo Unblur has had a fresh lick of paint too. The technology inside has been upgraded, making better decisions and leaving you with clearer images.

The big headline here, though, is that old blurry images can be put through Photo Unblur, even if they weren't snapped on the Pixel 7. Granted, you'll need to own one, but you can then use the magic of Photo Unblur on any of your old images.

It's not just blurriness you can tackle, either. Google's Magic Eraser can be used to remove background distractions from old photos too.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Google ) (Image credit: Google )

Google Pixel 7 Pro: Photo Zoom

Another feature we heard rumours of before hand was the Pixel 7 Pro's zoom. The 48MP telephoto lens will have 5x optical zoom, but what's more interesting is what's happening inside.

Google's new technology re-mosaic's images when zoomed in, to tackle noisy pixels and by aligning a burst of different frames. The result is a high-resolution, low-noise image, regardless of how zoomed in you are. That means you get a full 12MP image anywhere from 2x-10x zoom.

Personally, I can't wait to try this out. I love taking photos, and being able to zoom right in on a subject without losing clarity is going to be a massive game changer.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Google ) (Image credit: Google ) (Image credit: Google )

Google Pixel 7: the verdict?

I came out of that event with my head spinning. Now that I've had some time to think it over, I'm convinced: Google just dropped the most practical phone you'll see in 2022.

The spec sheet doesn't appear to stack up with the best smartphones, but the software offering pulls it back into the question.

What Google has done so well is create a raft of features that will appeal to the average user. Tech enthusiasts will get hot under the collar over benchmark scores and RAM, but no-one else will.

What they will like is knowing their online activity is protected, their images can be enhanced and refined to look clear and sharp, and that no matter how far you zoom in, you're going to get a good shot. Those are much more important.