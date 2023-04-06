Google Pixel 7 phones just got a brilliant free video calling upgrade

An upgrade to Google Meet should drastically improve the quality of video calls with multiple members

Between them, the Google Pixel 7 and the Google Pixel 7 Pro have been a remarkable success. Offering a flagship-level experience at a more reasonable price than other Android phones, the duo won favour with consumers almost immediately.

From the staggeringly good camera on the Pixel 7 Pro, to the AI-powered magic of the Tensor G2 chipset, there's a lot to like. And, thanks to a steady stream of regular updates, the feature-set has only gotten stronger.

Now, another boost comes for video calling on Google Meet. Google is introducing a feature called Speaker Separation, which is coming to the Pixel 7 series of devices.

So, how does it work? In essence, it directs the audio from the speaker on whichever side of the screen the person speaking is on. That should make it easier in calls with a large number of participants, to quickly understand who is speaking.

The feature can be toggled on or off in the Google Meet settings on your device. Don't worry if you can't see it right away, either – Google has said that the full roll out to all devices may take a few weeks. It's also unclear at the moment whether this is being held just for the Pixel 7 range, or whether older Pixel handsets and other Android devices could also take on the feature.

Still, it's a handy upgrade. Okay, it's unlikely to be a make-or-break feature for most users, but it's better than not having it. If you've ever tried to take part in a massive video call from your phone, you'll know how frustrating that can be. Smaller speakers can make it tough to distinguish between different users, and this should make those scenarios a little easier.

Personally, I'm hoping that this rolls out to other devices like the upcoming Google Pixel Tablet. I can see a lot more people using a device like that for video calling on a regular basis, so it should see a bit more action.

