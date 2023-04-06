Google Pixel 7 has no right being this cheap in flash Amazon deal

Google's Pixel 7 is under £460 on Amazon, which is a total bargain

Google Pixel 7 Pro & Google Pixel Watch deal
(Image credit: Google Store)
Mike Lowe
By Mike Lowe
published

Whilst writing a phone review and comparing against the superb Pixel 7, I checked the latest pricing and my jaw dropped when I saw the current price of Google's flagship on Amazon (opens in new tab). This flash sale makes the Pixel a bona fide bargain.

With a massive £139 off the original list price, the Pixel 7 is now priced at a mere £460. And you've got much of the Easter break to grab this deal, as it expires on 19 April – well, if there's any stock left by that point!

Long seen as one of the best small phones and now clearly a contender for one of the best cheap phones given this price adjustment, I've long been a fan of the Google Pixel series. It's just Android done right.  

now only £460 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Google Pixel 7: was £599, now only £460 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
This discount lasts through till 19 April, so don't miss your chance to snap up Google's superb little flagship for a cut of the typical price. It's got a gorgeous design and stellar yet simple-to-use camera that stands it apart from much of the competition.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

It seems April is the month for lots of Google-related discounts, as we've already seen the company's Pixel Watch also receive massive price cuts. That deal was originally slated as being part of the Amazon Spring Sale but, fortunately for buyers, you can still pick up that wearable for less. 

I think the Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch would make a perfect pairing for any Android fan, too, so if you're in the market for one of the best Android phones right now, but don't have a huge budget, then this is a great opportunity. 

It's making me look forward in the calendar because we're only about five weeks away from Google I/O at the time of writing, the company's major conference where there's a strong likelihood of new Google gear being announced. I'm expecting the Pixel Tablet rather than phones, though, so now's a good time to pick up one of Google's handsets knowing it's not going to be imminently replaced...

TOPICS
Deals
Mike Lowe
Mike Lowe
Tech Editor

Mike is the Tech Editor and AV Editor at T3.com. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 and, as a phones expert, has seen hundreds of handsets over the years – swathes of Android devices, a smattering of iPhones, and a batch of Windows Phone products (remember those?). But that's not all, as a tech aficionado his beat for T3 also covers tablets, laptops, gaming, home cinema, TVs, speakers and more – there's barely a stone unturned that he's not had a hand on. Previously the Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for a 10 years, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more. In addition to his tech knowledge, Mike is also a flights and travel expert, having travelled the globe extensively. You'll likely find him setting up a new mobile phone, critiquing the next MacBook, all while planning his next getaway... or cycling somewhere.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸