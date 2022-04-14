Google Pixel 6 Pro deal takes £50 off the price at Google Store

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Following the launch in late 2021, the Google Pixel 6 Pro has been championed as one of the best Android phones on the market, due to its sleek design, incredible display and impressive camera system.

If you’re looking for a new phone, the Google Store is running some great offers on the Google Pixel 6 Pro and the Google Pixel 6, whether you want to buy the handset upfront or pay monthly.

View Google Pixel 6 Pro deal

Originally priced at £849, the Google Pixel 6 Pro has had a £50 price cut, taking this premium smartphone down to £799. Alternatively, you can pay off the handset month by month for £33.29 which was previously priced at £35.38.

In our Google Pixel 6 Pro review , we commented that it’s “sharp and sophisticated with classy colourways and a huge 6.7-inch QHD+ screen”. We were most impressed by the camera system, AI features and the battery life which is what makes it one of the best phones available today.

To view the Google Pixel 6 Pro deal, click the link above or keep reading for more Pixel phone deals from the Google Store.

Google Pixel 6 Pro: was £849, now £799 at Google Store

The smartest and fastest Pixel phone yet, the Google Pixel 6 Pro is a serious handset that has a sharp design and a heavy focus on quality and delivering outstanding features. It uses Google’s first custom-built processor which gives up to 80% faster performance for both speed and responsiveness. Available in Stormy Black, Cloudy White and Sorta Sunny colours.

If you’re a fan of Google Pixel phones but would prefer a cheaper price tag, the Google Pixel 6 is also on offer at the Google Store today. The Google Pixel 6 isn’t as advanced or as big as the Pro but it still offers a premium and polished performance with a strong camera and bold display.

The Google Pixel 6 has also had £50 taken off its original price so you can get this pure Android phone for just £549 or pay it off monthly for £22.88. It’s rare to find handset deals like this from Google so it’s a good time to take advantage of these discounts if you want to get your hands on a Google Pixel device.

Google Pixel 6: was £599, now £549 at Google Store

In our Google Pixel 6 review , we remarked that it keeps “the best bits of the Pixel 4 and 5 – namely the excellent photo-taking and clean software – then packaging it in a more premium design.” It keeps up with other competitors and the camera outperforms most of its rivals. Available in Stormy Black, Sorta Seafoam and Kinda Coral colours.