Free upfront Google Pixel 6 phone deal delivers 250GB data for £34 a month

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Launched in 2021, the Google Pixel 6 is a premium smartphone that sits high up alongside bigger competitors like Apple, Samsung and Huawei. If you’re looking for a cheap data and handset deal, we’ve found one of the best phone deals on the Google Pixel 6.

Right now through Mobiles.co.uk, you can get the Google Pixel 6 for just £34 a month with no upfront costs.

View the Google Pixel 6 deal here

In our Google Pixel 6 review , we rated it highly and commented that it “offers the most premium and polished experience we’ve seen from the Pixel series so far.”

We were extremely impressed with the camera quality, polished display and software features. The overall price of the Google Pixel 6 is the same as its previous generation which makes it very attractive whether you’re signing up for a contract or buying the handset outright.

This deal on the Google Pixel 6 is from Vodafone but sold through mobile phone retailer, Mobiles.co.uk. With the Vodafone contract, you get the Google Pixel 6 for £34 a month with no upfront fees and 250GB data, unlimited texts and minutes on a 24-month contract.

We can’t fault this deal as you’re getting a high quality Android phone with a huge amount of data to use each month at an incredibly affordable price. To view the Google Pixel 6 deal, click the link above or keep reading for more Google Pixel 6 offers from Mobiles.co.uk.

Google Pixel 6: 250GB data for £34 a month at Mobiles.co.uk

The Google Pixel 6 has an impressive 6.4-inch OLED display, 50MP wide camera and fast CPU. It’s an impressive premium Google smartphone and this contract deal from Vodafone/Mobiles.co.uk offers 250GB data, unlimited minutes and texts, and is 5G ready. At £34 a month with no upfront costs, it’s well worth the money and you’ll definitely get the most out of the Google Pixel 6.

If you want even more data, there are more good phone deals from Mobiles.co.uk on the Google Pixel 6.