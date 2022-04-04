Free upfront Google Pixel 6 phone deal delivers 250GB data for £34 a month

Get the Google Pixel 6 for £34 a month with no upfront costs at Mobiles.co.uk

Launched in 2021, the Google Pixel 6 is a premium smartphone that sits high up alongside bigger competitors like Apple, Samsung and Huawei. If you’re looking for a cheap data and handset deal, we’ve found one of the best phone deals on the Google Pixel 6. 

Right now through Mobiles.co.uk, you can get the Google Pixel 6 for just £34 a month with no upfront costs.

In our Google Pixel 6 review, we rated it highly and commented that it “offers the most premium and polished experience we’ve seen from the Pixel series so far.”

We were extremely impressed with the camera quality, polished display and software features. The overall price of the Google Pixel 6 is the same as its previous generation which makes it very attractive whether you’re signing up for a contract or buying the handset outright.

This deal on the Google Pixel 6 is from Vodafone but sold through mobile phone retailer, Mobiles.co.uk. With the Vodafone contract, you get the Google Pixel 6 for £34 a month with no upfront fees and 250GB data, unlimited texts and minutes on a 24-month contract.

We can’t fault this deal as you’re getting a high quality Android phone with a huge amount of data to use each month at an incredibly affordable price. To view the Google Pixel 6 deal, click the link above or keep reading for more Google Pixel 6 offers from Mobiles.co.uk.

Google Pixel 6: 250GB data for £34 a month at Mobiles.co.uk
The Google Pixel 6 has an impressive 6.4-inch OLED display, 50MP wide camera and fast CPU. It’s an impressive premium Google smartphone and this contract deal from Vodafone/Mobiles.co.uk offers 250GB data, unlimited minutes and texts, and is 5G ready. At £34 a month with no upfront costs, it’s well worth the money and you’ll definitely get the most out of the Google Pixel 6.

If you want even more data, there are more good phone deals from Mobiles.co.uk on the Google Pixel 6.

In another Vodafone deal, you can get the Google Pixel 6 with unlimited data for just £35 a month after cashback. If you don’t mind doing the work for a special cashback offer, you can get unlimited data for just £35 or you can pay £40 without it. This is still an impressive deal at full price and like the 250GB deal, there’s no upfront costs and unlimited texts and minutes on a 24-month contract.

Bethan Girdler-Maslen
Bethan Girdler-Maslen

As Deals Writer at T3.com, Bethan covers all things deals, unsurprisingly! Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, magazines and on a variety of topics, from jewellery and fashion, to food and telecoms. In her spare time, Bethan enjoys running, reading and attempting DIY craft projects that will probably end in disaster!

