Google Pixel 6 pre-order deal delivers FREE Bose 700 noise cancelling headphones

The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have now been officially unveiled, and Pixel 6 pre-orders are now open.

The phone is stocked at numerous retailers and networks in the UK and the best thing is that no matter where you pre-order the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro, then you get a free pair of Bose 700 noise cancelling headphones.

You simply buy a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro either SIM free or on contract, then submit your proof of purchase to Google, and then sit back and wait for the Bose 700 to get delivered to your door for free.

Here are the list of participating retailers and networks that you can pre-order the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro from right now to bag the free Bose 700 noise cancelling headphones.

Argos

Currys

Carphone Warehouse

EE

Google Store

iDMobile

Mobiles.co.uk

O2

Three

Vodafone

Lodge a Google Pixel 6 pre-order at any one of these retailers and stores and the free Bose 700 noise cancelling headphones are yours.

Image Google Pixel 6 | Free Bose 700 headphones | Available now at Google Store

The Pixel 6 delivers a 6.4-inch screen, 50MP main camera and a 90Hz refresh rate display. It also boasts Google's new Tensor processor and it runs the brand new Android 12 OS. Pre-order now to receive a free pair of Bose 700 noise cancelling headphones. View Deal

Image Google Pixel 6 Pro | Free Bose 700 headphones | Available now at Google Store

The Google Pixel 6 Pro takes the Pixel 6 experience and then adds in a larger 6.7-inch screen with 120Hz refresh rate and extra 12MP telephoto camera lens. The battery is also bigger and charges faster. Each Pixel 6 Pro pre-order comes with a free pair of Bose 700 noise cancelling headphones. View Deal

Compare other Google Pixel 6 pre-order deals

To compare these Google Pixel 6 pre-order deals to the rest on the market be sure to also consult T3's deals charts below. These surface the very best SIM free and on-contract deals and packages on offer today, and is a particularly good resource for finding with SIM plan deals at networks.