Google Pixel 4a and Pixel 4a 5G discounted in Currys Bank Holiday sale

The Google Pixel 4a and Google Pixel 4a 5G have been two of the very best cheap phones released over the past few years, which is why these Currys Bank Holiday sale discounts on them are so welcome. They make affordable phones even cheaper.

Currys is always a great place to check out on bank holidays as its sales tend to see a lot of quality products get discounted, and from now until Tuesday May 4 it's got hundreds of great deals on offer.

Here at T3 we've always carried a soft spot for Google's Pixel phones as they offer rapid, pure Android experiences. They're always about delivering the best, most streamlined mobile experience, and with the Pixel 4a and Pixel 4a 5G the firm has delivered a brace of phones that are very affordable.

However, thanks to these Currys Bank Holiday sale discounts both handsets are now even cheaper than normal, so it's a great time to take a look if you've been in the market for an upgrade.

Google Pixel 4a | Now £299 at Currys

A £50 saving takes the well-rated Google Pixel 4a's price down to just £299. For users who don't have a 5G SIM plan, or who don't live in an area with a 5G network, but who do want a quality Android phone that runs pure Android, this is a great choice of handset. And until Tuesday May 4 it is discounted. Amazon has price matched Currys, and is also offering the phone for £299.View Deal

Google Pixel 4a 5G | Now £399 at Currys

And, for those who do have a 5G SIM plan and/or do live in an area with a 5G network then the Google Pixel 4a 5G is also discounted. A £75 discount takes this handset's price down to only £399. This phone also comes with a larger screen and battery, as well as upgraded camera system. Amazon has price matched Currys, and is also offering the phone for £399.View Deal

In our Google Pixel 4a review we said that it hits "the sweet spot in terms of price and performance", while in our Google Pixel 4a 5G review we said that it was "perfectly balanced" and gave it a maximum score of 5 stars. That's why we find it easy to recommend both of these phone deals at Currys.

If you like the idea of landing the Google Pixel 4a or Google Pixel 4a 5G but would prefer to get the phone on contract with a bundled SIM plan, then be sure to check out T3's price comparison charts below, which show today's very best deals on offer from UK networks and retailers.