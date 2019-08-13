Google Pixel 4 wants to take Huawei P30 Pro's crown... but has a long way to go

Another day, another tidbit about the as-yet unannounced Google Pixel 4 straight from the horse's mouth. After confirming the long-rumoured square camera design, as well as the iPhone-rivalling facial recognition system, and hands-free gestures, Google Director of Design, Claude Zellweger has let slip the zoom functionality coming to the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL successors. And it's pretty impressive stuff.

Zellweger shared a snap on Instagram entitled "light and shadow," which appear to show three tables and some seating inside the Google Design Studio. So far, so uninteresting.

However, in the comments of the post, Zellweger replies to a question from a fellow Googler about the camera behind the shot which confirms the Pixel 4 will boast 20x zoom. It's unclear whether this is optical zoom, a hybrid solution, or a next-generation version of digital zoom.

But regardless, it's a serious step-up from the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a series, which max-out at a purely digital 10x zoom.

Light + Shadow #googleIDstudio Claude Zellweger A photo posted by @claudezellweger on Aug 9, 2019 at 4:54pm PDT

Since the introduction of the iPhone 7 Plus and its 2x optical zoom, the feature has become a battleground for manufacturers trying to best each other. As it stands, Huawei is comfortably top of the podium with its Huawei P30 Pro, which boasts 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid (which uses AI to fill-in the gaps), and 50x digital zoom.

In our P30 Pro review, we stated: "the phenomenal 5x optical and 10x hybrid zoom are unlike anything we've used before and allow you to capture photos that you simply wouldn't be able to get with any other smartphone."

You can get similarly impressive zoomage from the likes of the Honor 20 Pro, Huawei P30, and Huawei P20 Pro. Apple has stuck with the same 2x zoom that appeared on the iPhone 7 Plus, while Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ don't get close to the capabilities available on the latest from Huawei.

That means there is a massive opportunity for Google... especially with the Android OS ban still looming over future handsets from Huawei.

Unfortunately, Google Director of Design Claude Zellweger stops short of revealing exactly how the company has achieved this 20x zoom. Since this is a Pixel handset, presumably Google will be using software and AI to enhance and tweak the image – instead of periscope camera hardware like we've seen from Huawei.

But with the Huawei Mate 30 on the horizon, Google will have to do a little more than 20x to become the go-to recommendation for anyone who wants a camera with some impressive zoom credentials.