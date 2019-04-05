Google Pixel 4 has never looked better than this

Google is a creature of habit. The company has introduced the latest entry in its flagship Pixel smartphone range in early October since its launch, and we don't expect the Pixel 4 to be any different.

However, while the Pixel 4 release date remains months away, there has already been a steady flow of rumours about the next-generation handset. YouTube channel Concept Creator has published a slick, unofficial product video based on the latest whispers around the smartphone. And it looks flawless.

You can watch the video on YouTube here, or in the embedded player below:

The latest concept video is a little different from some of the previous leaks and concept images, which show the dual front-facing cameras in a cut-out in the display – similar to the Infinity-O design used on the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus.

Instead, the Concept Creator video shows the dual-selfie cameras, which were introduced with the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL to take photos of large group of people without the need for a selfie stick, in a smaller notch at the top of the screen.

The video shows the same two-tone case design that has come to characterise Google's flagship smartphone series. However, the Concept Creator channel has brought a lot more colour to the range with black, blue, red, white, and green finishes shown in the YouTube video.

Interestingly, the "Not Pink" colour that debuted with the Pixel 3 range does not appear in the Pixel 4 video. Something else that's missing from previous generations of Pixel is the rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Google's "Not Pink" finish doesn't make an appearance in the new video

Like the OnePlus 6T, Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S10, the new Google Pixel series will opt for an in-display fingerprint scanner. We've always preferred front-facing sensors – not least because it means you can unlock the phone when the handset is resting on the desk without the need to pick it up.

The Pixel 4 in the video has smaller bezels around the display, which will enable Google to squeeze a bigger screen into a device with a physical footprint that remains small enough to use with one-hand.

Elsewhere, it looks like the Pixel 4 XL will have a dual rear-mounted camera – a first for the Pixel range. Google has always insisted it only needs a single lens to produce the same bokeh-style blur that rivals use dual-camera set-ups to achieve.

If the company decides to add a second camera to Pixel 4 XL, it must have something else planned. For example, Google doubled the number of selfie cameras to the Pixel 3 XL to offer ultra-wide angle images – ruling out the need for a selfie stick – so its possible the same feature could be headed to the rear-mounted camera. Samsung already offers a similar feature on the rear-mounted camera on its Galaxy S10 series.

Of course, the Made By Google hardware event is still a long way away. As such, it's worth taking this video with a sizeable dose of salt – not to mention skepticism.