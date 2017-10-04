Google Pixel 2 is 'radically helpful' and features a slicker design

Google has just announced the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, the successors the Google's well received debut handsets.

What's changed?

Well, the biggest difference is that both smartphones now sport fancy new displays. The Pixel with a HD cinematic AMOLED display, while it's a 3D curved front glass screen, housing a QHD pOLED display with tiny bezels for the Pixel 2 XL.

The Pixel 2's screen measures 5-inches and the Pixel 2 XL 6-inches.

Elsewhere, the design is an evolution of the original, with a smaller glass panel on the rear. This helps to differentiate itself from other smartphones. There's power button is a contrasting colour. It looks a lot sexier than the OG Pixel.

Both phones will feature 'EdgeSense', which as first seen in the HTC U11. This essentially turns the sides of the device into buttons which can launch the camera app, for example.

There's no headphone jack.

Inside the both Pixels is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset, 4GB RAM, and 64 or 128GB storage.

Google's flagship smartphones are now also water resistant with and IP rating of 67.

Now, we loved the OG Pixel's camera, it was (and still is), our favourite smartphone snapper. Google hasn't rested on its laurels, with an updated 12MP f/1.8 camera with EIS and OIS, with improved machine learning powering everything.

Sadly, there is now dual camera option. Instead, Google will use machine learning to create a 'Portrait Mode' with both the front and rear camera, it'll be interesting to see if Google is capable of pulling this off.

The phones will come with unlimited Google Drive storage for your snaps and videos.

The Pixel 2 will come in 'Kinda Blue', 'Just Black', and 'Clearly White'.

While the Pixel 2 XL will come in the funky Black and White (Panda) colourway, as well as the more traditional 'Just Black' option.

Both the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will be available on 15th November. Pre-orders start now.

The Pixel 2 starts at £629 and the Pixel 2 XL starts at £729.

Each Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL purchase will come with a Google Home Mini.

