Google Maps HD aerial and satellite imagery launched

Google Maps and Google Earth have updated their imagery across the globe allowing you to view some of the world's sights and cities in high-resolution

Google Maps, responsible for providing the world with comprehensive and accurate mapping, has given the special treatment to 17 cities and 112 countries back in September and the new update spans across a further 164 cities and 108 countries.

Launched back in 2005, Google Maps has included international cities Luxembourg and Romania for the first time ever, expanding its incredible worldwide scope. Along with this new development, 40 more U.S. cities and 20 more international cities have also been introduced to the update.

Iconic landmarks such as the Space Needle in Seattle and Thun Castle in Switzerland are just some of the many places now available to see in the new aerial and satellite imagery.

They will continue to steadily release new high-resolution aerial updates of places around the world as it becomes available.

Google has been gaining increasing attention after it was rumoured that the company was finally prepping Google Maps iOS 6 which would finally mean the return of Google Maps to the iPhone.