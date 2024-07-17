Ghd’s ‘better than Dyson’ hair straighteners hit lowest price in the Prime Day sale

The best Prime Day deals end in just a few hours, so if you haven’t taken advantage of Amazon’s cheapest prices yet, then you need to get on it now. For those looking to upgrade their hair care routine, ghd has seen the biggest price cuts in this year’s sale, with up to 35% off its selection of hair tools.

The best hair styling deal I’ve found from the Prime Day sale is on the ghd Original hair straighteners. Dubbed by many outlets as ‘better than Dyson’, the ghd Original straighteners are now 35% off, cutting them to the cheapest price they’ve ever been.

View the ghd Original Prime Day deal

Originally priced at £139, the ghd Original is now just £90.24, saving you £48.76 on these premium hair straighteners. ghd’s Original straighteners were the first launch from the brand back in 2001, and they’re still some of the best hair straighteners you can buy today.

To view the ghd Original deal, click the link above or keep reading for more details. Remember, the Prime Day sale ends tonight so you’ll want to be quick if you want to snap up this deal.

ghd Original Hair Straighteners: was £139 , now £90.24 at Amazon

Get 35% off the ghd Original hair straighteners in the Amazon Prime Day deals. The first straighteners from ghd have stood the test of time and are still incredibly popular for good reason. Their shape, plates and technology make them ideal for straightening, waving and other styling – and they’re now the cheapest they’ve ever been!

Hair straighteners are used for so much more than just achieving pin straight hair, and the ghd Original is no exception. The sleek rounded shape of the ghd Original means they can cater to an array of styles, including curls and waves, without snagging on knots.

The ghd Original uses Single-zone technology that controls and maintains the optimum temperature of 185°C at all times. With its ceramic gloss-coated floating plates, the ghd Original straighteners protects against the heat which is distributed evenly between the plates and gives hair a beautiful shine.

Compared to the Dyson Corrale which can be a little on the heavy side, the ghd Original are surprisingly lightweight and smooths through hair easily. For those who worry about leaving their straighteners on when they leave the house, the ghd Original has an automatic sleep mode where they turn themselves off after 30 minutes of non-use.