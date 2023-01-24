Get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 at its cheapest price ever at Amazon today

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

So while most be aware that there's no expected news about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 during the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked 2023 (opens in new tab) event, the good news is that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is getting some serious price cuts ahead of Samsung's release conference.

Specifically, Amazon has the Galaxy Watch 5 at its cheapest price of the year – down to just $229.99! (opens in new tab) A stellar deal that takes almost 20% off one of the best smartwatches (opens in new tab) available, it's a great chance for those who've sat on the fence waiting for a good Galaxy Watch 5 deal to show up that was worth the money.

Check out the cheap Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 deal at Amazon here (opens in new tab)

While we're in the new year and this is the first discount the watch has seen, this is the best price the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (opens in new tab) has been at since Black Friday last year. And at $50 off, it's a darn good price for a smartwatch of this caliber and quality.

We've had the chance to get our hands on this one, and it received a solid five star review for a few reasons. Namely, it's lightweight design, extensive fitness and health tracking features, and solid battery life. All must-haves when shopping for a cheap but good smartwatch.

Competing with the likes of the Apple Watch Series 8 (opens in new tab) and the Google Pixel Watch (opens in new tab), the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is one of the top three premium smartwatches available right now. Offering a plethora of features you'd expect from any other smartwatch on the market, the Watch 5 pairs perfectly with other devices in the Galaxy ecosystem.

In particular, the Galaxy line of smartphones currently available (and to be available). Together, the Galaxy watch and phone are capable of some incredible things and perform to their fullest, unlocking unique features that otherwise aren't available if you were to go with a non-Samsung smartwatch. Things like enhanced health

and fitness tracking, alarms that sync up across multiple Samsung devices, and much more.

And even better, with the reveal of the new Samsung Galaxy S23 just around the corner, the Galaxy Watch 5 is the perfect companion smartwatch for the new device. We're expecting some juicy details on the new phone in the coming weeks, but it's expected to bring even more to the table in terms of multi-device functionality.

If you didn't know yet, you can preorder the S23 and score some Samsung Credits in the process. Check out our how to preorder the Samsung Galaxy S23 page (opens in new tab) for all the details!

Samsung Galaxy Watch users just got a brilliant free camera upgrade (opens in new tab)