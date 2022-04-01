Get the 5-star Apple Watch Series 6 at its lowest ever price at Amazon

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Amazon Spring sale launched today with up to 40% off on top tech, beauty and fitness products. Whether you’re looking for an upgrade on an old laptop or some Easter gifts, the Amazon Spring sale has tons of money-saving deals, including discounts on the Apple Watch Series 6.

One of the best deals we’ve found is on the Apple Watch Series 6 which is up to 28% off across all colours. Originally priced at £319, the Apple Watch Series 6 has been discounted to £229, taking this premium smartwatch down to its cheapest ever price.

View the Apple Watch Series 6 deal

Shop the full Amazon Spring sale

This £90 price cut is one of the best Apple Watch deals and while the Apple Watch Series 6 isn’t the most recent model, it’s still an impressive smartwatch with excellent app support and fitness tracking features.

Apple deals are extremely rare and few and far between. This deal from the Amazon Spring sale is a great opportunity to pick up the Apple Watch Series 6 at a discounted price, especially if you’ve had your eye on it for a while.

To view the Apple Watch Series 6 deal, click the link above or keep reading to find more details on this quality smartwatch.

Apple Watch Series 6 GPS: was £319, now £229 at Amazon

One of the best Apple watches on the market, the Apple Watch Series 6 is an intelligent smartwatch that has an attractive display, top fitness and activity tracking and many more Apple features. This deal is on the 40mm model and is available in grey, blue, red and silver.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch Series 6

In our Apple Watch Series 6 review , we commented that “it's simply the best and most comprehensive smartwatch experience.” We gave the Apple Watch Series 6 5 stars and while the Apple Watch Series 7 has replaced it as the flagship model, it’s still a top-notch device if you’re looking for an Apple Watch with a cheaper price tag.

The Apple Watch Series 6 is one of the best smartwatches , especially if you want to focus on your health and fitness. With GPS, pulse oxygen sensor and heart rate monitor, the Apple Watch Series 6 measures your activity and comes with fall detection. In our review, we liked how the fitness features appeal to hardcore exercise enthusiasts to the more casual gym goers.

The Always-On Retina display is something we were very impressed with as it’s 2.5 times brighter than the Apple Watch Series 5 and the dimmed display also really impressed us. It’s a stylish smartwatch and the S6 processor makes it super fast and responsive. Overall, we found that the Apple Watch Series 6 is a huge improvement from previous Apple Watches and it’s an excellent choice and price for people who are new to smartwatches.

This Apple Watch Series 6 deal from the Amazon Spring sale is available on specific colours and sizes. For example, the 40mm size in space grey, blue aluminium, silver, red and unity sport band versions are down to £229. If you’re interested in a different colour or the 44mm size, you can find the Apple Watch Series 6 discounted to £259 (26%). Check out the Amazon Spring sale for more top tech deals.