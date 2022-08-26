Get Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 cheap today with awesome new Vodafone EVO offer

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is now available to purchase and T3's deals hunting team has found a great offer on the hot new foldable.

It comes from major UK phone network Vodafone, who is offering the Z Flip 4 right now with up to £600 off in its 'Unbeatable Trade-in' offer.

In addition, the Z Flip 4 is also available on Vodafone EVO, meaning that buyers can specify how much upfront they want to pay for the phone, as well as their plan length, which can be anything from 3 to 36 months.

View the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 at Vodafone (opens in new tab)

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 can be picked up at Vodafone in all colourways and storage sizes, too, including Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold and Blue, as well as 128GB and 256GB models.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4: £29 upfront, £45pm at Vodafone (opens in new tab)

Vodafone has one of the very best Galaxy Z Flip 4 packages on the market, with the folding phone available for just £29 upfront. You can also save up to £600 on the phone by using Vodafone's trade-in system.

In T3's Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review we said that it is the "best folding phone for most people", praising its "speedy performance and good battery life", "sturdy, waterproof build" and "stylish design".

We also have immediately put the Galaxy Z Flip 4 into our best foldable phones buying guide and dubbed it the "best clamshell foldable phone" in the world. That's why we have no hesitation recommending it and this excellent offer at Vodafone.

Buying a Z Flip 4 on via Vodafone EVO also delivers more great perks as well, including Battery Refresh (where the phone's battery gets health checks and replacements are included for up to 3 years), a Total Care Warranty, which is the best Vodafone offers, inclusive roaming in loads of international destinations and 12 month's of Disney+ for free.

Even more great Vodafone Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals