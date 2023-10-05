Get £120 off of this PS5 and EA Sports FC bundle ahead of Prime Day

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you've been waiting for FIFA 24 to buy a PS5, you might have to keep waiting. EA Sports has gone its own way with its latest instalment in the football series, but don't worry, EA Sports FC 24 is a stellar title with all of the features you know and love, and more.

Football transfer fees these days may be silly money but right now you can grab a PlayStation 5 bundled with EA Sports FC 24 for £409 on Amazon. That's £120 less than the RRP, a Premier League-level deal if ever there was one.

In the box, you'll find a code for the game, the console (the more expensive disc drive edition) and a DualSense controller that features unique haptic feedback technology that you have to feel to believe.

Sony PS5 and EA SPORTS FC 24 Bundle: was £539 now £409 at Amazon

Get a PS5 (disk drive edition), DualSense controller, and EA Sports' new football game all in one package. The PS5 is a generation-defining console that brings immersive 3D audio, haptic feedback and super fast SSD speed to your living room.

While it may not bear the FIFA moniker, EA Sports FC 24 still features licenses for all of the top leagues and players and continues to be the home of Ultimate Team, the incredibly popular card-based game mode that many of us at T3 can't put down. This year the mode also features the top women's leagues as well, bringing hundreds more players to the beautiful game.

Even if football isn't your thing, this is still a pretty much unbeatable price for Sony's console that shouldn't be missed. There are plenty of great titles on the way too, with Marvel's Spider-Man 2 coming on October 20th and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 arriving on the 8th of November. After stock shortages at launch, the PS5 is now hitting its stride, making this a great time to get on board.