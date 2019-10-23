Get money off ANY Lego set at Argos before the Black Friday rush

We've got another few weeks before we see all the best Lego Black Friday deals, but you might not want to wait that long if you've got a specific set in mind, thanks to this great discount from Argos, which runs until midnight on October 29th 2019.

Using the code below, you can get 10% off any Lego set from its range online – choose which ones take your fancy (perhaps our guide to the best Lego sets might give you some ideas), add them to your trolley, and apply the code below!

If you want some quick suggestions, the Lego City Space Rocket n Launch Control Playset is already discounted from £90 to £55, and you can bring that down to under £50.

There's also up to a third off Lego's brand new Hidden Side augmented reality sets, which have games you can play within the sets using AR once you've built them. The biggest of these, a school that turns into a giant monster, is down from £110 to £73, but there discounts on the whole range, which starts from £10.80 (down from £18) for the great little laboratory set – or just under a tenner, including this extra discount.

Save 10% on any Lego set art Argos!

Add any Lego sets you want from Argos range to your trolley, then use the code LEGO10 at the checkout for a 10% discount! This applies on top of any other discounts. The offer does not include the Lego video games. The offer runs until midnight on October 29th 2019, so don't miss out!View Deal

Argos will run more discounts over the next few weeks in the run up to Black Friday – we'll collect them all in our round-up of the best Argos Black Friday deals, so keep your eye on that.

Of course, we'll also have the best Black Friday deals from everywhere right here on the site as things continue to hot up.