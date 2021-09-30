Get a PS5 console and FIFA 22 via TikTok with this secret tip

The PlayStation 5 has now been in the wild for 10 months by this point, yet getting your hands on one of Sony's newest consoles can still be a nightmare if you don't know where to start. Well, T3 has been informed of an upcoming drop that might be able to help you beat the bots and start playing games like Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Deathloop, Returnal, and more – just in time for the weekend.

It's now come to our attention that football website Goal will be dropping PS5 stock on September 30th (today) between the hours of 1PM BST / 12AM GMT to 3PM BST / 2PM GMT. Goal's TikTok account (GoalGlobal) will host a live stream to celebrate the launch of FIFA 22 on October 1st. Anyone attending the stream can utilise TikTok's new shopping feature to purchase a PS5 console once certain in-game milestones are hit by host Brandon Smith.

A number of other gaming items will be sold during this time too for discounted prices, including DualSense controllers, charging stations, and headsets. There will be lots of copies of FIFA 22 up for grabs, as well as both Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lites. Orders will be fulfilled by Maplin with UK delivery expected on October 1st.

Here's a list of what's on offer during the two-hour live stream:

PlayStation 5

Disc: £449

Digital: £359.99

PlayStation 5 Accessories

Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense Controller – White: £44.99 (£56.99 RRP)

Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense Charging Station: £20.50 (£24.99 RRP)

Sony PlayStation 5 Pulse 3D Wireless Headset: £69.99 (£84.92 RRP)

FIFA 22

PS5 and Xbox Series X at £54.99 (£69.99 RRP)

PS4 and Xbox One at £49.99 (£59.99 RRP)

Nintendo Switch £29.99 (£34.99 off RRP)

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch 1.1 with Neon Blue / Neon Red Joy-Con Controllers: £239 (£259 RRP)

Nintendo Switch Lite –Turquoise: £165.99 (£195 RRP)

Nintendo Switch Lite – Grey: £189.95 (£165.99 RRP)

Nintendo Switch Lite – Yello: £189.95 (£165.99 RRP)

"Ultimately, few things connect our fans to football as much as FIFA. The excitement around the new game is huge. Our commerce stream on TikTok is going to live up to this hype by entertaining while explaining the new game," said Footballco senior vice president of content and creative James Lamon.

"By partnering with TikTok and working with Brandon, we’re excited to not only be the first sports publisher to become a TikTok Shopping partner in the UK but to do it in a way that we know will resonate with our audience."

From early reviews, FIFA 22 looks like an improvement over previous years. Heck, I'm tempted to jump back in after a couple of years away. Busy during the live stream? There's still plenty of drops due to take place in the next few weeks. Head on over the official T3 PS5 restock tracker to find out more.