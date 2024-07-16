Get a full SimpliSafe home security system for half price in the Prime Day sale

The best Prime Day deals are here, and over the next two days, you can expect to see many discounts on smart security products like the best security cameras , video doorbells and sensors.

Case in point, SimpliSafe is offering 50% off its home security systems so you can upgrade and protect your home for half price in the Prime Day sale.

The best deal I’ve found from SimpliSafe is on its Simplisafe 12-Piece Wireless Home Security System. Originally priced at $399.99, the SimpliSafe 12-Piece Wireless Home Security System is now just $199.99, saving you $200 on this reliable security package.

If you don’t need quite so much security, SimpliSafe has discounted its entire range. The cheapest model you can find is on the 5-Piece Home Security System which is now just $99.99, but you can also find plenty of options suited to your house, including the 7-Piece kit (now $224.99) and the 10-Piece kit (now $214.99), to highlight just a few.

To view the SimpliSafe 12-Piece Wireless Home Security System deal, click the link above to head over to Amazon or keep reading to find out what you get from the full kit.

Get the SimpliSafe 12-Piece Wireless Home Security System for half price in the Prime Day deals. Designed for indoor security, the SimpliSafe 12-Piece Wireless Home Security System includes cameras, motion sensors, panic buttons and base station. It’s compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, and comes with a free month of Fast Protect on the SimpliSafe app.

For tighter security around your home, the SimpliSafe 12-Piece Wireless Home Security System has you covered. Within the kit, you get the SimpliCam Wired Indoor Security Camera, Entry Sensors, Panic Button, Key Fob and Base Station, all of which monitor, detect and alert you to any movement or intruders in your home.

The SimpliSafe 12-Piece Wireless Home Security System is best used with the SimpliSafe App which allows you to arm, disarm and look in on your home at all times. Users can customize alerts, view live videos and with the Fast Alert subscription plan, SimpliSafe’s monitoring agents can verify break-ins and alert police for faster responses.