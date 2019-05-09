Get a cheap PSVR headset with games in these great Walmart deals

If you're currently looking to step into the world of PlayStation VR then Walmart currently has a fantastic brace of pre-order bundle deals on offer.

The retailer is offering two different packages, with one including the PlayStation Camera and the other including the camera and PlayStation Move Controllers, as well as a brace of great games.

The games on offer in the two PSVR bundles are action-packed on-the-rails shooter Blood & Truth, addictive and surprisingly deep Everybody's Golf, established PC mega hit Five Nights at Freddy's, and Trover Saves the Universe, the latter of which comes from the creator of Rick & Morty.

Check out the full details of the deals below:

We love the PlayStation VR headset here at T3, with its super-affordable entry cost and top-rate gaming ecosystem making it an excellent addition to any PlayStation gamer's setup, and especially so if they are rocking Sony's flagship PS4 Pro console.

If you fancy picking up the PlayStation VR headset on its own, then be sure to go and check out T3's best PSVR deals guide, which is loaded with the absolute best prices on PlayStation VR as well as the PlayStation Camera and PlayStation Move Controllers.