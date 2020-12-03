Get 40% off a luxury Brook + Wilde mattress with this secret code

Luxury mattress maker Brook + Wilde is far too dignified to get caught up with the chaos of Black Friday. So while most of the rest of the best cheap mattress deals have now expired, Brook + Wilde is still running one of the biggest price drops we've seen. It's not such a well-known name, but we think these are amongst the very best mattress brands around – especially if you can pick up a bargain like this one. For a limited time, you can save 40% off the entire order: just enter T40 at the checkout.

Brook + Wilde makes three luxury mattresses. The Lux is a six-layer combination mattress with 3,000 pocket springs and a superbly comfortable memory foam top layer. The Elite is even better, with 500 more pocket springs, extra layers and high-quality 'cooling' memory foam with soya oil. Finally, there's a new addition: the top-of-the range, technologically advanced Ultima includes a massive 10 layers, and is made to order in 8-12 weeks.

All of Brook + Wilde's mattresses come with free delivery, a 10-year guarantee and a 100-night comfort trial, and are available in a choice of soft, medium, firm or extra firm (excluding the Lux) support. According to Brook + Wilde, the soft one is “marshmallow-like” while the medium gives “outrageous levels of comfort.” If you miss this offer, head to our Brook + Wilde discount codes page for the best current deal.

Does the Brook + Wilde Lux live up to the hype? We think it does. In our Brook + Wilde Lux mattress review we said that while it was a little pricey (although this deal takes care of that) it was highly recommended, and “the real masterstroke comes in the choice between three levels of firmness”: if the mattress you’ve picked turns out to be too firm or a little too marshmallow-like, you can swap it during the trial period.

Whichever level of firmness you go for we think the Lux is a really good choice, and the medium one is particularly good for side and back sleepers: our reviewers found it was particularly supportive for shoulders and hips, occupying the middle ground between cosiness and supportiveness.

