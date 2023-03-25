Gerald Charles launches GC 9.0 Tourbillon watch as tribute to founder

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Ahead of the Watches & Wonders 2023 event next week, Gerald Charles has launched three new exciting timepieces, one of which serves as a tribute to its founder, Mr Gerald Charles Genta.

Since its inception in 2000, Swiss watch company Gerald Charles has created some of the best watches (opens in new tab) on the market, heralded for its elegant modern sports watches. Its latest addition, the GC 9.0 Tourbillon (opens in new tab) Ref. GC9.0-A-01 is a technical and aesthetic tribute to the founder and his original design of the Maestro flying tourbillon that was created in 2005.

With a year and a half of research and development proceeding it, the GC 9.0 Tourbillon is one of the most technically advanced timepieces ever conceived by the brand and has been designed in collaboration with the Maison’s creative director, Octavio Garcia. The watch has many incredible features under its dial, including a 50-hour power reserve, anti-shock stop-second system and its 60-seconds Titanium flying tourbillon cage.

Speaking of flying, the GC 9.0 Tourbillon is powered by the GCA 3024/12 automatic flying tourbillon calibre. A bespoke manufacture movement, this has been produced by Vaucher Manufacture Fleurier, a Swiss high-end movement specialist that’s been a long-time partner of the Gerald Charles brand.

(Image credit: Gerald Charles)

In addition to this automatic flying movement, the GC 9.0 Tourbillon is truly a piece of art and a master of precision. With 16 components and a 4.87mm thickness, the watch has an 18-karat yellow gold bridge, 22-karat rose gold oscillating mass with honeycomb motif and 33 rubies to show off.

The dial has a royal blue colour – the same colour as the strap – and the hands and indexes are filled with Super-LumiNova. Complete with a Clous de Paris finish, embossed Gerald Charles logo and stainless steel case material, the GC 9.0 Tourbillon is a sophisticated addition to the Gerald Charles brand.

Alongside this launch, the brand is also offering the GC 9.0 Tourbillon Gem-Set series, two limited edition versions of the watch that feature gem-set diamonds or gem-set sapphires, depending on your style. The GC 9.0 Tourbillon is now available to pre-order and has a cost of £82,200.

(Image credit: Gerald Charles)

The GC 9.0 Tourbillon isn’t the only watch to launch from Gerald Charles this week. Joining the party are the new GC Sport Clay (opens in new tab) and GC Sport Grass (opens in new tab) high-performance sports watches. Inspired by professional clay and grass tennis courts, these limited edition watches capture the essence of the two different playing surfaces and they’ve been shock tested by ATP tournament players.

Both the GC Sport Clay and GC Sport Grass ultra-thin automatic timepieces are made of lightweight titanium and have an automatic calibre with date and time functions, a double barrel movement and 50-hour power reserve. The main difference between the two are the colours, as the dials and straps mimic the look and texture of clay or grass tennis courts.

The GC Sport Clay and GC Sport Grass are both available for pre-order and are priced at £15,600.