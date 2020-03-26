Garmin watch deal of the day: Save £120 on the Fenix 5S Plus fitness smartwatch

As much as we liked the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro and were absolutely blown away how quickly it picked up GPS signal and the versatility of the watch, this Garmin Fenix 5S Plus deal made us think whether one should upgrade to a Fenix 6 watch or just enjoy a very similar experience using this stunning running watch, now £120 cheaper at John Lewis.

• Buy the Garmin Fenix 5S Plus GPS fitness smartwatch watch at John Lewis for £299, was £419, you save £120

The Garmin Fenix 5S Plus sports the same scratch free sapphire glass as the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro and has music storage, a stainless steel case, water rated to a 100 metres has a battery life of up to 7 days in smartwatch mode.

Why you should buy the Garmin Fenix 5S Plus fitness smartwatch

Why would you buy a Fenix 5S Plus over – let's say – an Apple Watch Series 4? The biggest appeal of the former wearable device is the outstanding battery life; even considering moderate exercising, you can easily go five days between two charges. The latter can last for a day, if you aren't using it too much.

On top of this, the Garmin Fenix 5S Plus is also a very tough device, not something you are afraid to use. It was design for explorers, after all. Water rated up to a 100 metres, you can swim in it in both pools and open water. The sapphire glass is truly scratch free and it will most definitely survive a few bumps when you're tackling a forest path.

The Garmin Fenix 5S Plus is also Garmin Pay ready, which isn't supported by an awful lot of banks in the UK, but still, should you be a Starling customer, for example, you will be able to pay with the watch in shops and anywhere where contactless payment is accepted (almost everywhere by now).

Garmin's GPS system is renowned for its precision. It uses three different satellite systems (GPS, GLONASS and GALILEO) to track your movement and the algorithm works really well. It picks the signal up quickly and the accuracy is more than adequate.