Gaming classic with 96% Rotten Tomatoes rating returns as six-part special this year

It was only last month that I was writing about a family favourite on Netflix: Sonic The Hedgehog 2 appeared on the best streaming service and, as its 96% Rotten Tomatoes audience rating attests, fans and families absolutely loved tuning in.

Well, now that Sonic The Hedgehog 3 has been announced for a December 2024 release, this gaming-classic-turned-movie franchise is set to return in the interim as a six-part special on Paramount+ later this year, from 26 April.

Except it's not Sonic starring this time, as Knuckles takes the helm in the aptly-titled Knuckles series, with Idris Elba reprising his role as everyone's favourite brightly-coloured Echidna.

Not every cast member is back, though, as the brilliant Lee Majdoub, who plays Agent Stone, isn't listed (and, given his uncredited shoutout on his socials, probably still deserves a mention). And, nope, there's no Jim Carrey playing Dr. Robotnik this time either: although I'm very excited to see what Rory McCann (who many will know from his Game of Thrones role as The Hound) can do as the new bad guy.

Knuckles joins forces with comedian Adam Pally, who plays Wade Whipple, an altogether average human who Knuckles is determined to turn into a warrior. He'll need to, too, as agents come on the hunt for our star of the series, laden with superpowers and one-line comedy quips aplenty. Classic Sonic, then, just as you can see from the trailer embedded above.

It's really interesting to see Paramount+ picking up this series as an exclusive to lure would-be watchers into subscribing to the platform. While the streamer is currently also showing the original Sonic The Hedgehog movie and sequel, it sometimes goes under the radar when it comes to exclusives – despite footing the bill for Mayor of Kingstown, Tulsa King, Halo and many more well-respected titles.

There's still a bit of time to wait before it airs, though, with Knuckles showing from 26 April in the USA, with a short less-than-a-day delay to 27 April for other territories (except in Sonic's motherland, Japan, which will follow later in the year – presumably owed to voice casting, although there's no further information). If you're not a Paramount+ member then the service still offers a week-long trail that I'd strongly suggest giving a go!