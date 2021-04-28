Galaxy Book Pro is a PC that’s more like a smartphone

In today’s Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, the company released four new Galaxy laptops: the Galaxy Book Pro, Galaxy Book Pro 360, Galaxy Book and Galaxy Book Odyssey. The new devices have been designed to answer the question: why can’t laptops be more like smartphones?

As we originally reported last week, we saw three main designs with the fourth addition of the Galaxy Book Odyssey, a gaming-based PC. However, rather than the ARM-based Snapdragon chip Go, the Galaxy Book maintains the Intel processor of the Galaxy Book Pro models.

The new machines are the work of a huge collaboration between Samsung, Intel and Microsoft, with a goal to create a more connected device that can be used anywhere and one that can work seamlessly with your Samsung smartphone. In the demonstrations given the Galaxy Smartphone OS can pass files and even share apps with the Galaxy PC with a smoothness that previously only Apple has been able to pull off.

Samsung Smart Things comes to the PC to control your smart home devices, including offline finding, using the Samsung network of devices.

Using the thinnest Intel Evo design to date, the Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 are optimized for mobile use with longer battery life and a trio of connectivity options in Bluetooth, 5G (LTE on the Pro) and Wi-Fi 6E. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Book and Galaxy Book Odyssey feature Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 6E and LTE connections.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro (Image credit: Samsung)

Galaxy Book Pro

The Galaxy Book Pro is the thinnest laptop in its class and comes in two sizes, with either a 13.3-in or 15.6-inch AMOLED FHD (1920x1080) display. It features 11th gen Intel Core processors up to i7 and Intel Iris graphics (the i3 features UHD graphics). Memory is up to 16GB on the 13-inch, or 32GB on the 15-inch model and 1TB storage. Both version come with Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 6E and LTE connectivity.

Galaxy Book Pro 360 (Image credit: Samsung)

Galaxy Book Pro 360

The Galaxy Book Pro 360 also comes in 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch versions with a touchscreen display that can be reclined 360-degrees for stand or tablet-like use. It comes with a Galaxy S Pen in the box, allowing for creative applications and features the benefit of 5G connectivity, compared to the LTE connections on the other models here.

Galaxy Book

Considered the entry-level model here, the Galaxy Book still features a range of 11th gen Intel processors up to i7 and Intel Irish X graphics (for i5 and i7 models). It has a 15.6-inch LCD FHD (1920x1080) display and up to 16GB RAM. There’s Dolby Atmos audio and connectivity in the form of Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 6E and LTE.

Galaxy Book Odyssey

A surprise addition to the event, the Odyssey is a gaming-spec version of the Galaxy Book. It features 11th gen i5 or i7 processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics. While it features the same 15.6in FHD display the memory maxes out at 32GB.

The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro is priced $999/£1099 while the Galaxy Book Pro starts from $1199/£1199. The Galaxy Book starts from $549/£699. All available to pre-order from today and expected to ship on May 14.

The Galaxy Book Odyssey will be available in August, priced $1399.