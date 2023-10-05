G-Shock x League of Legends watch could well be the coolest game collab yet

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Casio has announced a new G-Shock with a gaming theme. It has partnered with Riot Games for a special edition League of Legends watch based on the popular champion, Jinx.

The hybrid analogue and digital timepiece is part of the brand's GA-110 series, with a rugged circular case and colourway inspired by the character.

There are League of Legends details all over the watch, including etched into the rear, while the indicator hand on the inset dial features Jinx's signature weapon, a rocket.

The game logo also appears on the resin watch strap.

In terms of features, the League of Legends G-Shock has the manufacturer's trademark shock and magnetic resistance. It is also waterproof down to 200 metres.

The dial is covered by mineral glass and comes with an LED light that glows amber when you need to see the time in the dark.

There are no smart features as such – it doesn't connect to the Mobile Link app – but you do get 29 time zones to switch between when travelling. You also get five daily alarms, a 1/1000-second stopwatch, and a countdown timer feature.

The built-in calenday is automatic and accurate up to 2099. You can see the time using the analogue hands and a digital read out.

The G-Shock League of Legends Collaboration Model will be available from November priced at £179 in the UK. You can get it from the official G-Shock webstore. We'll update with US pricing as and when we get the details.

Casio has a history of interesting game and anime tie-in G-Shock models, with a Super Mario Bros model being rather popular last year.

We've also been impressed by the recently announced refresh of the brand's Mudmaster watch range. Although they aren't special edition models, the GWG-B1000 pieces are wonderfully tough, yet will look just as good on the wrist during a normal day in the office.

The trio of different colours will be out a little earlier than the League of Legends G-Shock, as they hit the market later this month.