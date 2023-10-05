G-Shock x League of Legends watch could well be the coolest game collab yet

Special edition G-Shock GA-110 is based on popular character Jinx

G-Shock League of Legends GA-110
(Image credit: Casio)
Rik Henderson
By Rik Henderson
published

Casio has announced a new G-Shock with a gaming theme. It has partnered with Riot Games for a special edition League of Legends watch based on the popular champion, Jinx.

The hybrid analogue and digital timepiece is part of the brand's GA-110 series, with a rugged circular case and colourway inspired by the character.

There are League of Legends details all over the watch, including etched into the rear, while the indicator hand on the inset dial features Jinx's signature weapon, a rocket.

The game logo also appears on the resin watch strap.

Image 1 of 7
G-Shock League of Legends GA-110
(Image credit: Casio)


In terms of features, the League of Legends G-Shock has the manufacturer's trademark shock and magnetic resistance. It is also waterproof down to 200 metres.

The dial is covered by mineral glass and comes with an LED light that glows amber when you need to see the time in the dark.

There are no smart features as such – it doesn't connect to the Mobile Link app – but you do get 29 time zones to switch between when travelling. You also get five daily alarms, a 1/1000-second stopwatch, and a countdown timer feature.

The built-in calenday is automatic and accurate up to 2099. You can see the time using the analogue hands and a digital read out.

The G-Shock League of Legends Collaboration Model will be available from November priced at £179 in the UK. You can get it from the official G-Shock webstore. We'll update with US pricing as and when we get the details.

Casio has a history of interesting game and anime tie-in G-Shock models, with a Super Mario Bros model being rather popular last year.

We've also been impressed by the recently announced refresh of the brand's Mudmaster watch range. Although they aren't special edition models, the GWG-B1000 pieces are wonderfully tough, yet will look just as good on the wrist during a normal day in the office.

The trio of different colours will be out a little earlier than the League of Legends G-Shock, as they hit the market later this month.

CATEGORIES
Watches
Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

Latest