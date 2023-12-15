Fossil x Wonka collection includes two tasty watches

One watch design which is really enjoying a day in the sun right now is the Cartier Tank. The small square case has been seen on the wrist of everyone from Muhammad Ali to Princess Diana.

Nowadays, many watch brands have had a go at the concept – but this one might just be the most insane. In collaboration with the new Wonka film, Fossil have created a range of jewellery and fashion accessories, including a duo of small square watches.

Those are based on the Carraway model from the brand, which wears its inspiration from the Tank on its sleeve. The first features a gold toned stainless steel case and bracelet, with a Wonka bar dial. I'm a sucker for a gold watch with a chocolate dial – and this is the most chocolatey dial you'll ever see.

You'll find a quartz movement inside, and 50m of water resistance. A 22mm strap width makes it perfect for changing straps – you'll even find an extra brown silicone one in the box to complete the chocolate appearance.

It is quite frankly stunning. Sure, it's not likely to satisfy the haute horologie fans among us, but that's unlikely to be why you're looking at this. It's a quirky piece that you could probably even get away with on a daily basis, if needed.

The other version in the range is based on the Raquel model. That features a slightly smaller case size, making it perfect for smaller wrists. You'll also find a white dial here, with multicoloured indices and a gold toned case.

This one is a lot more playful, though, with a strap inspired by the lickable wallpaper from the story. We can't promise that the snozzberries will taste like snozzberries here, though – they're more likely to taste of leather.

Elsewhere in the range, you'll find a host of jewellery and other Wonka-themed items. Necklaces, bracelets, rings and earrings are all present and correct – though my highlight is a bejewelled clutch bag which looks like a Wonka bar. That's the epitome of cool.

The Carraway model with the chocolate dial will set you back £219, while the Raquel is slightly more affordable at £199. Both represent great value for limited edition timepieces that are unquestionably cool – though that chocolate Carraway remains my pick of the bunch.