Xbox Series X owners will love this retro 20th-Anniversary Xbox controller

(Image credit: Xbox)
Microsoft has just announced a new 20th-Anniversary Xbox controller is available for preorder to celebrate two decades since the original Xbox system graced retailers’ shelves. Fast-forward to the present day: we now have the next-gen Xbox Series X that's proving very troublesome to get onto stores’ shelves in light of chronic supply issues.

Forgetting all those modern-day stock woes, though: this alluringly good-looking commemorative controller is a throwback to simpler times with its translucent body that lets you peer into its silver inner workings, whilst also showing off Xbox’s signature green color.

Design-wise, the 20th-Anniversary Controller's neon green accents, as well as the translucent shell, inescapably conjure up images of the original Xbox system. Launched all the way back in 2001, much has changed with the brand since then, evolving into a titan of the gaming industry with its own global fanbase and heaps of classic titles. 

From November 15, you can pick up the controller for $69.99 / £59.99, alongside the matching Special Edition Xbox Stereo Headset, which is a quick-charging controller stand that similarly calls back to Xbox's humble beginnings. 

(Image credit: Xbox)

Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S continue to struggle to meet demand despite efforts from companies to keep users abreast of restocks through Xbox stock trackers. With this seemingly neverending stock saga that's also impacting the PS5, it's nice to get fed a bit of feel-good nostalgia every once in a while. 

This is especially true when it reminds us of simpler times when people didn't have to contend with bots that automatically devour stock. If you're more of a Sony fan, then our PS5 restock tracker should help keep you in the loop when restocks go live, albeit invariably very fleetingly.

