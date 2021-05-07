Forget the Tesla Cybertruck, the Hummer EV is the new eco king

Just a few years ago, Hummer and eco-friendly are not things you would've put together. But the beast is back in an all-electric form to knock the socks off the upcoming Tesla Cybertruck.

Now part of GMC family, the Hummer EV is every bit the super truck it once was. The difference being that it is now powered by up to three electric motors rather than a dirty great V8. The electric motors will deliver up to 1,000 horsepower, up to 11,500 lb-ft of torque, and cover a range of over 350 miles.

In fact, there are two electric Hummers in the works, with two different designs. The first is the pickup, a four-door truck with an open cargo bed that goes on sale later this year. The second is an SUV-styled vehicle with rear drop glass. For this though, you need to wait until 2023. Both models feature modular roof panels, allowing you to open the roof up completely to the elements.

The GMC Hummer EV pickup features a longer body and a open cargo bed (Image credit: GMC)

The new GMC Hummer EVs aren’t just big and powerful, they’re clever too. The CrabWalk feature provides four-wheel steering, allowing the Hummer EV to move diagonally, letting it navigate tight spaces on or off-road. Meanwhile, the Extract Mode raises the air suspension up to 6-inches to allow it to clear obstacles.

As you would expect from a new electric model, the GMC Hummer EV is also packed full of tech. The UltraVision camera system includes up to 18 camera views (17 on the pickup), including waterproof underbody cameras and multiple front and side facing cameras that can create a digital overhead view. These can all be controlled from the center-mounted 13.4-inch touchscreen display and a 12.3-inch driver control screen behind the steering wheel.

The screen graphics on the infotainment system have been designed by Epic Games (of Fortnite fame) and it includes both AirPlay and Android Auto capability, as well as a Wi-Fi hotspot and GM’s telematics system.

The infotainment system spans two large screens and graphics courtesy of Epic games (Image credit: GMC)

In terms of driving functions, the GMC Hummer EV will come with GM’s Super Cruise system. This is a level 2 autonomous system, offering true hands-free driving (though you do need to keep your eyes on the road). When engaged, the system handles steering, acceleration and braking. To change lanes, the driver just needs to select the indicator and the car will do the rest, while monitoring the speed and an appropriate gap in traffic.

While the GMC Hummer EV might not have the space-age looks of the Tesla Cybertruck, both the interior and exterior appear more familiar, and that’s likely to be a good thing – especially for the more traditional truck audience. Afterall, the Ford F150 has barely changed its looks in 30 years. These are no shrinking violets either – you won’t miss one when it passes you.

Both pickup and SUV versions of the GMC Hummer EV come in four editions. The GMC Hummer EV Pickup starts from $79,995 (approx. £58k/AU$105k), while the flagship Edition 1 (available this year) is $112,595 (approx. £81k/AU$145k). The GMC Hummer EV SUV also starts from $79,995 (approx. £57k/AU$105k), while the Edition 1 version (available early 2023) is $105,595 (approx. £76k/AU$135k). I can’t wait to get behind the wheel.

Unfortunately, it doesn't look like either version of the Hummer EV will be headed to the UK or Australia anytime soon. But never say never.