The Smart Life show: Is the Ford Mustang Mach-E really a Mustang? Watch now

Welcomes to Smart Life – a brand new series celebrating the latest and greatest inventions, gizmos and gadgets from around the world. From electric vehicles and luxury home appliances to cutting edge sports engineering science, Smart Life will showcase amazing technology designed to change our lives for the better.

In the first episode, we've got Ford's all-electric 2021 Mustang Mach-E. It's more than just a snappy dresser, with the brains and muscle to contend with Tesla. Its dramatic looks will initially attract potential buyers, but it's the vehicle's solid handling, well-mannered infotainment system, and superior technology systems that will reel them in.

Check out the video review below:

Auto expert John Quain put hundreds of miles on a carbonized grey Mustang Mach-E First Edition, really getting to know the electric SUV. The all-wheel-drive (AWD) four-door came with the extended battery and endured rutted country roads, life-sapping urban congestion, and endless highway miles with ease. With a rated battery range of 270 miles, he never achieved that goal, but he did like the Mach-E's smarts, including Ford's Sync 4A infotainment and navigation system, support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a host of driver assistance features.

The Mustang Mach-E is available now. It comes in 5 different basic trim levels, each with its own options to give buyers plenty of choices.

The basic Select model starts at £41,330 for the rear-wheel-drive (RWD) version with a range of 230 miles with the standard battery and 226 horsepower (hp). The First Edition model — our test Mustang Mach-E — starts at £58,080 and is similar to the Premium model but only comes with AWD and the extended range battery.