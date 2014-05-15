Forget roads, it's time to buy a hoverbike

Aero-X Hoverbike will cost £50,673 and launch in 2017

By

Aerofex's hoverbike made waves back in 2012, when the Californian firm unveiled the working prototype. Now the company's back and allowing you to actually buy the thing.

Aerofax has finally announced a price for its upcoming hoverbike and all it'll cost you is a mere £50k.

The hoverbike seats two people; wheels have been replaced by carbon fibre rotors powerful enough to lift you 10 feet up in the air.

The Aero-X can reach a top speed of 45mph and its creators have revealed it can run for one hour and 15 minutes - making it perfect for a quick trip down to the shops. Although it has a weight limit of 310 pounds to keep in mind.

It's available to pre-order now, and is selling at $85,000 (£50,673), not forgetting a refundable $5,000 (£2,981) for the deposit. According to the company's website, it'll ship in 2017.

There you have it, next time you win the lottery, you'll know what to buy. Have a look at the video below to see the hoverbike in action.

By Miamii Mansour

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.