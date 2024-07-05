Forget Prime Day – this rugged Garmin watch offer at H.Samuel is the real deal

Everyone may be holding out until Amazon Prime Day to snap up the biggest savings, but why wait till then when there are great deals to be had now, like this one? This Garmin Epix 2 Gen 2 is one of the most stylish outdoor watches you'll find, and H.Samuel has just knocked £275 off its asking price!

This premium touch-screen smartwatch offers topographic maps and excels in advanced health and fitness tracking, precise GPS, and various sports modes. Its 1.3-inch AMOLED screen is bright and beautiful, but despite this, it still has a brilliant battery life of up to 16 days in smartwatch mode (with GPS turned off).

Garmin Epix Gen 2: was £649.99, now £374.99

Save a whopping £275 on this stunning, rugged AMOLED smartwatch. Packed with a ton of outdoor, fitness, and health features, including outdoor maps, stress tracking, and animated workouts, it's the perfect companion for active adventurers who also want sophisticated style.

The Garmin Epix Gen 2 also has memory to store your favourite music from Spotify, Amazon Music, and Deezer. You'll be able to receive smart notifications straight to your wrist and make contactless payments.

For us, the only snag is because it's a big watch, you may not find it the most comfortable to wear at night, which, technically, is only a big deal if you're hot on wanting accurate Body Battery and recovery estimations. Other than that, it's an excellent watch!

Want a more in-depth analysis of this stunning watch? Check out our four-star Garmin Epix Gen 2 review.