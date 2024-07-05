Forget Dyson – Sharp's new cordless vacs are cheaper and double the runtime

QUICK SUMMARY Sharp Consumer Electronics has introduced three new cordless vacuum cleaners to the market. There are three models included, all of which are designed to optimise the cleaning experience. The Dual Power Comfort (£229.99/€269.99), Dual Power Max (£279.99/€329.99) and Dual Power Ultra (£399.99/€469.99) will be available in the coming months.

Known for its impressive range of air fryers and microwaves, Sharp Consumer Electronics has introduced three new cordless vacuum cleaners to the market. The range consists of the Dual Power Comfort, Dual Power Max and Dual Power Ultra models, all of which are designed to optimise the cleaning experience.

It's the first time Sharp has branched into vacuum cleaners, demonstrating an impressive move with the amount of competition present. However, the new models boast an array of quality features, suggesting they'll be a popular addition to the brand's existing product lineup.

The Dual Power Comfort (£229.99/€269.99), Dual Power Max (£279.99/€329.99) and Dual Power Ultra (£399.99/€469.99) will be available at Sharp in the coming months.

(Image credit: Sharp Consumer Electronics)

Due to a highly developed vacuum motor and integrated HEPA filter, each model is able to eliminate dirt, dust and pet hair from all surfaces. They all feature up to three cleaning levels with different vacuum strengths, and an exchangeable roller head and different attachments add an extra level of convenience.

The models also have up to 70 minutes of battery life, but this can be doubled thanks to the Dual Battery System. This is a particularly impressive feature that's quite rare across the industry, even on some of the best cordless vacuum cleaners.

The clever stand-up mechanism also provides versatile freestanding during cleaning, removing the need to lean or place the model on a surface.

Interested in more? Check out the best Prime Day Vacuum Cleaner deals ahead of the big day.