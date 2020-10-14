Forget Amazon Prime Day! Save up to 50-percent on TAG Heuer and more in the Goldsmiths luxury watch sale instead!

If you're in the market for a luxury watch or a piece of jewellery we've got some great news for you – there's never been a better time to buy. No, there aren't Rolex, Omega, and TAG Heuer discounts for Amazon Prime Day, but there are deals on those watches in the Goldsmiths sale, which sees discounts on stylish jewellery and watches from the world’s biggest designer and luxury brands.

So, whether you're looking to treat yourself, or someone special in your life, you'd be silly not to make the most of this sale.

We've included a selection of our favourite deals below, but you can also find your own in the links:

Men's Watches - up to 50% off

Omega Seamaster Diver 300m Co-axial 44mm Mens Watch | was £4,350 | now £3,915

The ultimate companion on land and beneath the waves, this OMEGA Seamaster 300 Diver Watch blurs the lines between function and form. Powered by the OMEGA Co-Axial calibre 3330 self-winding chronograph movement and water resistant to an impressive 300 metres, this high performance timepiece is presented in a polished 44mm stainless steel case and fastens with a stainless steel bracelet.View Deal

Seiko Prospex Street Solar Divers 200m SNE533P1 | was £370 | now £270

Prospex Street series was developed to combine looks and substance: coupling Seiko fans’ enthusiasm for watch design styles alongside the expertise from 5 decades of creating diving watches. The retro ‘tuna’ shape from the 1975 divers’ model has been channelled into a more compact yet reinforced watch, robust enough to dive 200m under the sea but stylish enough to be worn on the street. View Deal

Nomos Glashütte Club Campus | was £1,100 | now £880

From the Club collection, this NOMOS Glashütte men's timepiece showcases a perfect 36mm stainless steel case with a sophisticated white dial, mixed hour markers for enhanced legibility, and Sapphire crystal glass for additional protection. This timepiece is powered by a reliable mechanical movement and offers a 43-hour power reserve.View Deal

Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean 600m Co-axial GMT 45.5mm | was £9,040 | now £6,102

Combining innovative design with exceptional performance, this Planet Ocean ‘Big Blue’ timepiece is a combination of the GMT and divers’ models. Featuring a robust and highly durable 45.5mm blue ceramic case, the design showcases a diving scale in blue ceramic Liquidmetal™, while the first 15 minutes are made from a blend of orange rubber and ceramic.View Deal

Rado Watch Hyperchrome Captain Cook XXL | was £1,990 | now £1,475

Inspired by vintage designs, the HyperChrome collection from Rado provides exceptional timepieces that are versatile and innovative. A reinterpretation of a 1960s model, this Rado HyperChrome Captain Cook watch is named after the 18th-century British explorer, Captain James Cook.View Deal

TAG Heuer Carrera Mens 43mm Automatic | £5,050 | £3,540

Presented on a smart brown leather strap, this Carrera timepiece is housed by a robust 43mm matte black ceramic case and is framed by a coordinating fixed bezel showcasing a tachymeter scale. Set beneath a domed sapphire crystal glass with an anti-reflective treatment, the eye-catching black skeleton dial is enhanced by a date display window, three chronograph sub-dials and luminescent rhodium-plated hands and hour markers.View Deal

Raymond Weil Toccata | was £750 | now £338

Offering originality, exceptional attention to detail and quality, Raymond Weil watches are renowned for their precision timekeeping and exquisite aesthetics. With its classic, simplistic design, this stunning Raymond Weil Toccata Mens’ Watch will instantly inject timeless, understated style into your everyday accessory collection.View Deal

TAG Heuer Carrera Muhammad Ali Special Edition | was £2,500 | now £1,650

Designed in honour of one of the most legendary men in the boxing world, this TAG Heuer Carrera Muhammad Ali watch is inspired by the iconic boxer’s career. Sitting confidently in a 43mm polished Stainless Steel case and protected by sapphire crystal glass, this high performing watch commemorates Ali’s early boxing years and features an engraved portrait of the sporting hero, as well as his signature on the dial.View Deal

Omega Specialities Seamaster Olympic Official Timekeeper 39.5mm | was £4,140 | now £3,140

Inspired by the Rings of the Olympic Games and stopwatch designs from the past, the Seamaster Olympic Games Collection has a unique style that is timeless and captivating. Presented on a black micro-perforated leather strap, the durable 39.5mm stainless steel case houses a domed black and white dial equipped with a date display window at 6 o’clock, an easy-to-read minute track, sporty hands and a black pulse reader for the wearer to calculate their heart-rate.View Deal

Raymond Weil Freelancer | was £2,295 | now £1,198

This Freelancer watch opens its heart to you. The beauty of the dial and visible balance wheel is highlighted by the rose gold hands and indexes. This Freelancer will impress elegant women who love to assert their style.View Deal

Women's watches – up to 50% off

Gucci G-timeless 36mm Ladies Watch | was £1,110 | now £733

This expertly crafted ladies Gucci watch from the Timeless Contemporary collection features an elegant 36mm Stainless Steel case which showcases mixed hour markers and a stunning black dial, all protected by Sapphire crystal glass. This stunning Swiss-made watch is powered by a Quartz movement, offering precise and accurate timekeeping.View Deal

Omega Constellation Quartz 24mm | was £1,680 | now £1,330

With striking dials and eye-catching designs, the Omega Constellation collection is wonderfully enduring, characterised by its famous “Griffes” or claws. With its simple yet incredibly stylish design, stunning elegance and outstanding functionality, this OMEGA Constellation timepiece sits confidently within a 24mm polished stainless steel case with a bezel engraved with Roman numerals.View Deal

Longines 1832 | was £1,410 | now £900

Blurring the lines between contemporary and traditional design, this Longines Heritage watch is housed within a striking 30mm stainless steel case and fastens with a sophisticated brown Alligator leather strap. Powered by a reliable automatic movement and protected by sapphire crystal glass, the beige dial is equipped with applied index hour markers, a date display window at 3 o’clock, and Longines' iconic branding.View Deal

Baume and Mercier Hampton | was £1,200 | now £900

Sleek and sophisticated, this Baume & Mercier Hampton Ladies’ Watch is an essential accessory for fashion-focused individuals with a timeless sense of style. Full of character, this classic timepiece features a white dial, with minimal white numbers, set within a sleek, stainless steel rectangular case and secured with a slender brown leather strap, with contrasting white stitching. View Deal

Rado True Automatic Diamonds | was £2,230 | now £1,800

Powered by a high quality Swiss automatic movement, this True timepiece delivers outstanding performance and is water resistant up to 50 metres. Presented on a sleek plasma high-tech ceramic bracelet, the matching 40mm case plays host to a unique mother-of-pearl dial, enhanced by a date display window at 3 o’clock and Rose Gold-tone hands and hour markers.View Deal

Jewellery and Rings

Platinum 1.00ct Brilliant Cut Diamond Solitaire Ring | was £7,900 | now £3,950

Presented in a clean elegant and classic 4 claw setting this solitaire brilliant cut 1.00 carat diamond engagement ring in platinum is a luxurious piece for the perfect proposal. With one shining brilliant cut diamond sparkling on your finger you just won't need any other ornament. This is a ring to feel good about as well as to cherish forever.View Deal

4.5mm Traditional Court Standard Polished Finish With Grooves Wedding Ring In 18 Carat Yellow Gold | was £750 |now £375

If you're getting married this year and you haven't bought your wedding band, now is the time to buy. This classic 18 Carat Yellow Gold band is just £375.View Deal

