Forget Amazon Prime Day – one of my favourite watches is on sale right now!

If you're a fan of the best watches on the market, you'll know that timing a purchase can be a great way of saving money. These pieces can cost hundreds – or even thousands – of pounds, making any saving all the sweeter.

If you're in the market for an addition to your collection, there really is no better time than right now. While the Amazon Prime Day sales may be slim pickings for watch enthusiasts, many other retailers hold rival sales at the same time.

That's true of Jura Watches who are currently holding their summer sale. I combed through all of their deals and spotted this Hamilton Khaki Field Expedition – now with £195 off!

Hamilton Khaki Field Expedition: was £965, now £770 at Jura Watches

Save £195 on the Hamilton Khaki Field Expedition at Jura Watches. This stylish take on the iconic field watch design utilises a compass bezel for navigation and feels absolutely fabulous on the wrist.

I'm a massive fan of the Khaki Field Expedition. While the vanilla models from that collection are packed with history, they can sometimes feel a little understated.

The addition of a compass bezel on this model is not only useful and interesting – it's absolutely beautiful. The piece leans into more of a dive watch appearance with this, making it bang on trend and really lovely to look at.

On the wrist, the Expedition offers a really comfortable wearing experience. When I got hands on with it last year, I used the 37mm version. Still, I've had some experience with the 41mm case and – aside from the dimensions – there really is no difference in how it wears.

It's still a relatively new model, too, which makes a discount like this even more appealing. Frankly, the model was always a pretty good example of value for money – such is the case for a lot of the Hamilton range.

With this added discount on top, though, this is a no brainer. If you've been eyeing this one up for a while, there really has never been a better time to buy.