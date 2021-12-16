FLASH SALE: The best gaming deals from the Currys Christmas sale

With Christmas less than a week away, it’s a great time to get your Christmas shopping wrapped up (no pun intended). If you’re looking for the best Christmas gift ideas for gamers, Currys are currently running a Christmas flash sale which has loads of deals on gaming equipment.

Monitors, PCs, mice, headsets, keyboards and bundles are all discounted at Currys, saving customers hundreds of pounds on quality gaming essentials, perfect for the gamers in your life.

Top gaming brands are included in the Currys Christmas flash sale, like Acer, Logitech, Corsair, SteelSeries, Razer, ADX and MSI. If your gamer friend or child is in need of a major gaming upgrade, Currys also have gaming bundles where you can get a headset, keyboard and mouse at a cheap price.

To shop the Currys Christmas flash sale, click the link above. For the best gaming deals currently on offer at Currys, carry on reading for all the details.

The top gaming deals from the Currys Christmas Flash Sale

MSI Optix G273QF Quad HD 27” IPS LCD Gaming Monitor: was £349, now £259 at Currys MSI Optix G273QF Quad HD 27” IPS LCD Gaming Monitor: was £349, now £259 at Currys

Take their gaming setup to the next level with a new gaming monitor for Christmas. The MSI Optix Gaming Monitor has a 27-inch ultra-responsive screen that enables high FPS gaming and performance. It has a 165 HZ refresh rate, 1ms response time, and you can save £90 on this monitor at Currys today.

ACER Predator Orion 3000 PO3-630 Gaming PC: was £1,599, now £1,499 at Currys ACER Predator Orion 3000 PO3-630 Gaming PC: was £1,599, now £1,499 at Currys

The Acer Predator Orion 3000 gaming PC features an 11th generation Intel Core i& processor that offers speedy and seamless performances. This gaming PC lets users play all their favourite games, while also browsing the internet and checking your emails at the same time.

ADX A0419 Mechanical Keyboard, Mouse & Headset Gaming Bundle: was £41.97, now £29.99 at Currys ADX A0419 Mechanical Keyboard, Mouse & Headset Gaming Bundle: was £41.97, now £29.99 at Currys

The perfect gift for any gamer, give them a complete set of gaming equipment with the ADX mechanical keyboard, mouse and headset bundle. The Firepower Optical mouse has an ergonomic design, the keyboard has RGB backlighting and the headset has clear, crisp and immersive sound.

LOGITECH G PRO X Wireless 7.1 Gaming Headset: was £189, now £139 at Currys LOGITECH G PRO X Wireless 7.1 Gaming Headset: was £189, now £139 at Currys

The Logitech G Pro X Wireless Gaming headset has precision 7.1 surround sound and has a professional grade noise cancelling microphone. They’re also made out of memory foam for extreme comfort for long gaming sessions.