Five of the best TV deals this Amazon Prime Day

Buying a new TV is a big decision for most people but along with planning what to buy it's equally as important to decide on when to buy. If you're looking for the very best deal, that when should be during a sale and this year's best Prime Day deals include some excellent options.

Whether you're making the move from HD to 4K, pushing for the very latest 8K models or just looking for a bigger size, there's something for everyone. By this stage, you've probably already done some homework on the right model to fit your budget, but if not, our best TV guide and best TV under £1000 is a great place to start.

Buying a model in the sales can mean being a little flexible in terms of the actual model you go for but the benefits can be huge. You can save yourself a decent amount on the final price or get the next model up while staying in your budget.

Here are the best TV deals available in the Amazon Prime Day sales right now.

Best UK TV deals for Prime Day 2022

(opens in new tab) LG 48 inch 4K Smart OLED TV: was £1,699, now £949 at Amazon (save £750) (opens in new tab)

This LG OLED TV might not be the biggest but it boasts an impressive spec, including Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos and a self-lit OLED 4K display.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 50-inch Q80A QLED 4K TV: was £899, now £549 at Amazon (save £350) (opens in new tab)

The Q80A is a quantum dot device that uses Samsung's Smart TV hub power by Tizen. It also features the Motion Xcelerator Turbo Plus for a better gaming response.

(opens in new tab) LG 43-inch 4K Smart TV: was £289, now £223 at Amazon (save £66) (opens in new tab)

This competent 4K model features a quad-core 4K processor for better HD upscaling and colour reproduction. It runs LG's own webOS and includes apps for all the popular streaming platforms.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 55-inch Smart TV: was £389, now £369 at Amazon (save £20) (opens in new tab)

The crystal UHD might be Samsung's entry-level model but they still offer a decent spec, especially for the money. This 55-inch version features adaptive sound, a near-bezel-less design and the Smart TV Hub.