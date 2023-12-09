Five, no-jump, bodyweight exercises that’ll burn calories and build strength

Feel like you’re in a bit of a ‘slump’? Struggling to find the motivation to leave the house and head to the gym? Don’t worry, these feelings are completely normal around this time of year, so we’ve found a workout that you can do straight from home, no equipment required. It’ll get your heart rate up, so you burn lots of calories. But it’s also low-impact, so it's gentle on the joints and doesn’t involve any jumping.

This bodyweight workout is a timed circuit, a style of training that's great for burning lots of calories. According to Nuffield Health: "Circuit training will elevate your heart rate and keep it high through the entire circuit due to the short rest periods and can allow you to train large muscles muscle groups together through a combination of upper, lower and whole body exercises." These are known as compound exercises, which are also a great calorie burner, as working more muscles require your body to use more energy.

For this workout you're going to complete five exercises back-to-back for a minute each. Once you've completed all five, rest for 20 to 30 seconds and then repeat the workout again (you want to do it four times in total). Make sure you're wearing some good workout shoes to help you have better stability and balance during each exercise. Ready? Here's your workout:

Standing marches

No jump burpee

Alternating lunges

Knee drive (do 30 seconds each side)

Kneel to squat

We hope you enjoyed that and feel better for getting your body moving! If you fancy doing a similar workout, then save this four-move bodyweight workout for next time. However, if you want to start specifically targeting your upper and lower body, then here's a bodyweight leg and glute workout or bodyweight arm, shoulders and chest workout.