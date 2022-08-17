Exclusive Goldsmiths discount code offers 15% off jewellery, watches & diamonds

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

At T3, we’re always on the hunt for the best deals and discounts from the best UK brands, and we’ve got an exclusive offer for our readers, in partnership with luxury jewellery retailer, Goldsmiths (opens in new tab).

For this week only, Goldsmiths is offering T3 readers an exclusive 15% off fine jewellery, watches and diamonds when they use our exclusive discount code…

Get 15% off jewellery, watches & diamonds with exclusive Goldsmiths discount code (opens in new tab)

One of the best sales (opens in new tab) we’ve seen this year has been from Goldsmiths. The company has been running a massive sale for several months now, helping shoppers save up to 50% off on its entire store. The sale showcases designer jewellery, luxury watches, dazzling diamonds and engagement rings at incredibly low prices, and with this exclusive discount code, T3 readers get a further 15% off fine jewellery, watches and diamonds (opens in new tab) at Goldsmiths.

With over 230 years of experience in jewellery and watch manufacturing, Goldsmiths has its own signature collections as well as stocking and selling some of the most popular jewellery and watch brands in the world. Goldsmiths are arguably best known for its wide selection of watches and timepieces (opens in new tab). In 1919, Goldsmith became the UK’s first appointed stockist of Rolex watches and alongside its Rolex collections, the retailer stocks other best selling watch brands, like TAG Heuer, Breitling, Montblanc, Omega, Bremont and Tudor.

To use this exclusive discount code, head to the Goldsmiths discount code page (opens in new tab) and find the offer that says ‘Exclusive 15% off – fine jewellery, diamonds & watches using this Goldsmiths discount code’. Click ‘Get Unique Code’, copy it and head to the Goldsmiths (opens in new tab) website to do your shopping. Remember to add the code at the checkout for 15% off your entire order and you’ll need to be quick, as this offer is only valid until 21st August 2022.

(opens in new tab) Goldsmiths discount code: Exclusive 15% off fine jewellery, diamonds & watches (opens in new tab)

Right now, T3 readers can get an exclusive 15% off fine jewellery, diamonds and watches at Goldsmiths when they use our discount code. Shop from beautiful jewellery, watch and gemstone collections, including pieces from Cartier, Tissot, Michael Kors, Swarovski, and the Goldsmith own-name brand. Ends Sunday 21st August 2022.

Since you only have a limited time to take advantage of this exclusive offer, we thought we’d mention another discount up for grabs that you can only use this week.

For those who can’t leave the house without a pair of earrings, we have an exclusive discount code for you, where you can save up to 50% off on earrings in the Goldsmiths sale – more details below.

(opens in new tab) Goldsmiths discount code: Up to 50% off earrings in the Goldsmiths sale (opens in new tab)

Get half price luxury earrings in the Goldsmiths sale. From diamond studs to classic hoops, unique climbers to gemstone drops, there’s something for everyone at Goldsmiths, and with this exclusive discount code, you can save up to 50% off on your next pair of earrings. Ends Sunday 21st August 2022.